Canadian Bedding Retail Chain QE Home First to Launch Carbon Neutrality Program

On each of QE Home's core product web pages, Green Story combines sustainability analyses with data-driven metrics to trace, measure, and communicate the environmental impact of a product via an interactive widget. Customers can click the widget for a quote of the total carbon cost of a product—verified by third-party auditors—along with offset credit information provided by Green Story's carbon offsetting solution Simplizero Ecommerce. These credits are applied on behalf of the customer to fund three handpicked reforestation, renewable energy, and community projects worldwide, each aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Customers receive a carbon neutral certificate verifying their contribution to each environmental project.

"We've been a company that's cared about sustainability for a long time, being one of the first bedding stores to introduce bamboo as an alternative fiber to the Canadian market, and shortly after, becoming a major advocate for Lenzing's TENCEL™, a closed-loop fiber" says QE Home Vice President Christina Xu. "Now we're seeing the urgency to not just reduce our footprint, but to offset and eliminate it. Taking this first leap with Green Story is helping us do just that, and we will continue to build off this in the coming years."

The move comes at a time when green tech solutions to climate change are on the rise. "As the climate emergency grows with increasing urgency, we are excited to welcome QE Home to the Green Story community of over 150 pioneering brands, helping us in our vision to empower 1 billion consumers to know their impact and make choices that are better for the planet and future generations" says Akhil Sivanandan, co-founder and CEO of Green Story.

About QE Home

QE Home (formerly known as Quilts Etc.) is a family-owned bedding retailer based out of Vancouver, BC. Founded in 1992, the company is a leader in the specialty luxury bedding market, providing stylish, comfortable, and affordable sleep solutions. Working directly with manufacturers around the world to source high quality, sustainable materials, their in-house designers introduce new bedding lines every season. Their teams are passionate about providing exceptional and knowledgeable customer service and care in each of their 75+ stores across Canada and online at qehomelinens.com.

As part of its commitment to corporate responsibility and the environment, QE Home formally launched its sustainability strategy, which can be found at www.qehomelinens.com/sustainability .

About Green Story

Green Story is a sustainability platform headquartered in Amsterdam that enables brands to accurately measure and communicate the positive impact of their products by making them carbon neutral. Combining Life Cycle Assessment methodology with interactive data and impact visuals and a carbon offsetting platform, the platform enriches the customer experience with a brand's green story throughout the customer lifecycle, enhancing transparency, increasing engagement and loyalty, and driving revenue. Partnering with hundreds of sustainable fashion players, Green Story has a global team of experts working to empower 1 billion people to know their impact and make choices that are better for the planet and the generations to come.

SOURCE QE HOME

