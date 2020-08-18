Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum 2020 Baseball Survey

We are one month into the 2020 baseball season and we are seeing a lot has changed about the game.

We surveyed Canadian baseball fans and they have much to say about what they love about the game, their favourite teams, players and memories...and what they think needs to change!

ST. MARYS, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum / IMI International baseball survey polled 907 adults across Canada from June 18 to June 30, 2020. 91% of respondents classified themselves as "passionate" fans of the game.

Canadians have some interesting perspectives on what they love, what works and what needs to change about baseball. One consistent theme is a passion for the sport and the pure enjoyment of some memorable moments.

"We were very pleased to be able to partner with IMI International to complete our 2020 survey," said Jeremy Diamond, Chair of the CBHFM Board of Directors. "At the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, our mission is to champion education, respect, diversity and healthy lifestyles across generations through the power of baseball. The survey provides some interesting insights into baseball in Canada we hope it sparks further conversations. Like all fans of baseball, we are excited to see baseball return!"

Selected results of our survey:

52% want the DH to be universal, with 15% wanting the DH eliminated; while 24% want to get rid of replay review and 15% want to expand it.

The chance to see a perfect game in person was at the top of list for fans in the stands, but when asked if they could do anything they wanted, sitting in the dugout for a big-league game was the #1 answer.

When asked what needed to be fixed the most about Major League Baseball, 51% of respondents said that the games take too long.

The Toronto Blue Jays truly are Canada's team, with 81% of respondents across the country choosing them as their favourite. The Detroit Tigers were a very distant second.

Respondents chose Roy Halladay and Roberto Alomar as the best Blue Jays' pitcher and position player of all-time. Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. won those titles for the Expos - and they're all honoured members of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum!

62% of respondents attend 5 games or fewer per season, but 68 % say the thing they miss most about baseball is being able to watch games on TV.

Find the survey here: http://baseballhalloffame.ca

About the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum serves as the home of Canada's rich baseball history. Established in 1982, our museum, located in St. Marys, Ontario, is a registered charity with a vast collection of artifacts that date back to the 1860s. The Hall of Fame and Museum is situated on our 32-acre site, that also houses the Harry Simmons Memorial Library, four baseball fields and walking trails. We strive to not only educate our visitors and supporters but also champion a culture that prioritizes respect, diversity and a healthy lifestyle. Our 133 inductees range from World Series-winning players to pioneering grassroots executives, and each of their unique and inspiring stories are highlighted in our museum. Each year, we also honour the top Canadian player with our James Tip O'Neill Award, as well as present our Jack Graney Award, to a media member who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada through their life's work. At our core, we exist to ensure that Canadians and visitors to Canada value baseball and are able to benefit from the important life lessons the sport can teach. We strive to contribute positively to our community, our province and our country and to economic development at each of those levels.

For more information visit: http://baseballhalloffame.ca/

About IMI International

IMI International is an independent marketing consultancy focused on insight driving profit. With 50 years of experience and offices on four continents, IMI serves 150+ partners across multiple industries to optimize marketing spend effectiveness. IMI is recognized as an industry leader in offering its partners fact-based thought leadership, 24/7 accessible insight platforms and custom solutions.

For more information visit: https://www.consultimi.com/

Neal Covant, VP, Client Services, North America

O. 416-440-0310 x 343

M. 416-671-1211

SOURCE Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum

For further information: interviews or quotations please contact: Jeremy Diamond, Chair, Board of Directors, Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Email: [email protected], Cell: 416-722-9754; Scott Crawford, director of Operations, Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Email: [email protected], Cell: 226-927-6853

Related Links

http://www.baseballhalloffame.ca

