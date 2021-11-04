Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers announces President & CEO to step down in 2022

Through his time at CAPP, McMillan has guided the industry response through historic highs of investment and historic challenges of commodity price volatility and most recently through the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a renewed strength in demand for industry's products.

CAPP and its Board of Governors will be launching an executive search to replace McMillan. As that process unfolds over the next six months, McMillan will ensure that the organization continues to operate effectively with its many stakeholders, and remain focused on industry priorities.

Supporting Quotes

"On behalf of CAPP's member companies and its Board, I would like to thank Tim for his many contributions to the natural gas and oil industry. He has worked to bring together a diverse range of companies to represent the industry effectively to government and the greater Canadian public. In the coming months the Board of Governors will be working to find Tim's successor while ensuring continuity in CAPP's business priorities."



- Alex Pourbaix, CAPP current Board of Governors Chair and Cenovus President & CEO

"It has been an honour to work with some of Canada's most successful business leaders and companies in my time at CAPP. As the natural gas and oil industry begins its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and years of challenging commodity markets the timing is right for a new leader to take the reins at CAPP. I want to thank the Board and the many people I've worked with over the past seven years on the CAPP team for making this such a memorable and rewarding experience."

- Tim McMillan, CAPP President & CEO

