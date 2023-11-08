Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Announces Board of Directors Leadership Changes

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is pleased to welcome Paul Myers as its new Chair of the Board of Directors. Paul is the President of Pacific Canbriam Energy and is a 35-year veteran of the oil and natural gas industry with experience in North America, Europe, and West Africa.

The organization is also delighted to welcome Jon McKenzie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cenovus as CAPP Vice-Chair, and as the successor to the Chair. Jon has more than 30 years of financial and operations experience, mostly in the Canadian oil and gas industry. He has been at Cenovus since 2018 and was an integral part of the 2021 strategic combination of Cenovus with Husky Energy.

"I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Jon as they take on an increased role with CAPP. They are paragons in the Canadian energy industry." said CAPP President and CEO, Lisa Baiton, "As Chair and Vice-Chair they will bring strong strategic advice, operational know-how, and corporate governance to the organization. This comes at a time when Canada, and the world, is at a unique crossroad when it comes to the conversation around energy security, affordability, and the climate. I look forward to working with them both as we continue this journey."

CAPP also wishes to thank outgoing Chair, Craig Bryksa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Point Energy, who has stewarded the organization through a unique two-year tenure during a time of leadership change and organizational transformation. We are grateful to Craig for his service and the many volunteer hours he has devoted to the organization.

Finally, CAPP recognizes outgoing Vice-Chair, Jeff Tonken, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Birchcliff Energy, for his many contributions to CAPP and the industry over the years. "Jeff has been a stalwart supporter of CAPP and we are thankful for the immensity of his commitment to our organization over many years in many different Board roles. While Jeff is stepping down as a member of CAPP's Board of Directors, we look forward to continuing to work with him in his role as Chairman of Birchcliff and welcoming incoming Birchcliff CEO Chris Carlsen as a Governor and Director of CAPP," said CAPP President and CEO, Lisa Baiton.

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. Our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry. CAPP's members produce nearly three quarters of Canada's annual oil and natural gas production and provide more than 400,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. In 2022 across Canada, our industry contributed $111 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in addition to paying $45 billion in taxes and royalty payments. CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry. We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.

