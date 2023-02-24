Canadian Association of Journalists announces 2022 finalists for Canada's top investigative journalism awards competition

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share the list of finalists for its 2022 awards program.

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for April 15, 2023 in Vancouver, as part of the CAJ's national conference .

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1,300 members across Canada. The CAJ’s primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

Finalists qualify for special conference rates, and will be contacted with how to obtain these rates.

Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Grant Robertson

Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements

The Globe and Mail

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti

Intimate Partner Violence in Canada

The Globe and Mail

Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist

Unchartered

Toronto Star

Jen St. Denis

Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned

The Tyee

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox

Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens

CBC News – Prince Edward Island

Lela Savić, Julien Forest

Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas

La Converse, Montréal

Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier

Through the cracks

The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.

Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta

Housing Under Pressure

The Discourse Cowichan Valley

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes

Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo

The Discourse Nanaimo

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens

Black Robes

APTN Investigates

Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride

Canadian Coyote

CBC News – Investigative Unit

Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne

Recycling's dirty secrets

Radio-Canada / Enquête

Sabrina Myre

Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie

Freelance / Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe

A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says

CBC News – Manitoba

David Fraser, Falice Chin

Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency

CBC News – Ottawa

Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen

A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse

CBC News – Toronto

Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung

The Liquidator

CBC News – Investigative Unit / CBC News – The National

Marie-Michelle Lauzon

De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles

Noovo Info

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams

Community Support Workers

CBC News – Saskatchewan

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees

Breast Implants Injuries Data

CBC News – Investigates

Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu

Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante

Le Journal de Montréal

Bill Curry, Mahima Singh

ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing

The Globe and Mail

Jenn Thornhill Verma

Gaps in federal fisheries protections

The Narwhal

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier

Suspended

Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Brishti Basu

Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care

Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Geoff Leo

Disputed History

CBC News – Saskatchewan

Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean

L'épidémie invisible

La Presse, Montréal

Carl Meyer

How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules

The Narwhal

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:

Brett Forester

'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms

CBC News – Indigenous

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang

Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?

CBC News – Ottawa

Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile

Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec

Radio-Canada Info

Jim Bronskill

Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found

The Canadian Press

Katrina Clarke

Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct

Winnipeg Free Press

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Ben Nelms

Portfolio / The family farm after the flood

CBC News – Vancouver

Cole Burston

Portfolio

Freelance

Carlos Osorio

Portfolio

Freelance / Reuters

Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood

Freelance / The Narwhal

Darryl Dyck

Portfolio

The Canadian Press

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania

Legacy of Abuse

CBC News – Saskatoon

Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack

Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers

CBC News – The National

Vincent Larouche

Jugé dans un secret total

La Presse, Montréal

Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid

Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook

National Observer

Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey

Cops donated to Freedom Convoy

Toronto Star

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Ollie Williams, Emily Blake

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT

Cabin Radio – Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Team entry

'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout

Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.

Team entry

Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in

CBC News – Front Burner

Team entry

Saskatchewan Manhunt

CBC News – Saskatchewan / CBC News – The National

Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh

Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing

The Narwhal

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Michelle Cyca

The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation

Maclean's

Erin Anderssen

Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat

The Globe and Mail

Jana G. Pruden

In her defence

The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones

The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing

The Globe and Mail

Richard Warnica

Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think

Toronto Star

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler

The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help

CBC Radio One – The Current

Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg

L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée

Radio-Canada Info : Enquête

Ian Willms

A life — and death — in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands

The Narwhal

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren

The Last Coal Miners

CBC Radio One – The Doc Project

Rhea Rollmann

Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector

The Independent

Stephanie Wood

'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization

The Narwhal

Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie

An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse

Toronto Star

Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera

Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence

The Tyee

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Alessia Passafiume

Portfolio

Toronto Star

Angela Amato

Portfolio

The Canadian Press

Brittany Guyot

Portfolio

APTN Investigates

Jennifer Francis

Portfolio

CBC News – Indigenous

Matteo Cimellaro

Portfolio

National Observer

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini

Expectations of a Papal apology

CBC News – The National

Matt Simmons

Wet'suwet'en coverage

The Narwhal

Amanda Follett Hosgood

Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir

The Tyee

Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop

Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann

The Tyee

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Sarah Lawrynuik

Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages

Canadaland

Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell

The Big Burn

CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Thomas Gerbet

La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda

Radio-Canada Info

Inori Roy

As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen

The Local, Toronto

Jolene Banning

Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior

The Narwhal

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Pippa Norman

The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream

Carleton University / Capital Current

Team entry – Global Reporting Program

Growing Older

Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail

Sakeina Syed

End Of The Line

York University / Maisonneuve

Sonal Gupta

The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment

University of British Columbia / The Tyee

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 469 entries submitted for consideration in the 2022 awards program.

We thank all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - 289-387-3179, [email protected] ; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair - [email protected]