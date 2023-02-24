Canadian Association of Journalists announces 2022 finalists for Canada's top investigative journalism awards competition

Canadian Association of Journalists

Feb 24, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share the list of finalists for its 2022 awards program.

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for April 15, 2023 in Vancouver, as part of the CAJ's national conference.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1,300 members across Canada. The CAJ’s primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

Finalists qualify for special conference rates, and will be contacted with how to obtain these rates.

Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.    

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Grant Robertson 
Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements
The Globe and Mail

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti
Intimate Partner Violence in Canada
The Globe and Mail

Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist 
Unchartered
Toronto Star

Jen St. Denis
Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned
The Tyee

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:

Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox 
Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens
CBC News – Prince Edward Island

Lela Savić, Julien Forest 
Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas
La Converse, Montréal

Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier 
Through the cracks
The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.

Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta
Housing Under Pressure
The Discourse Cowichan Valley

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes
Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo
The Discourse Nanaimo

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens 
Black Robes
APTN Investigates

Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride
Canadian Coyote
CBC News – Investigative Unit

Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne
Recycling's dirty secrets
Radio-Canada / Enquête

Sabrina Myre 
Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie
Freelance / Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe
A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says
CBC News – Manitoba

David Fraser, Falice Chin
Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency
CBC News – Ottawa

Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen 
A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse
CBC News – Toronto

Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung
The Liquidator
CBC News – Investigative Unit / CBC News – The National

Marie-Michelle Lauzon
De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles
Noovo Info

The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams
Community Support Workers
CBC News – Saskatchewan

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees
Breast Implants Injuries Data
CBC News – Investigates

Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu
Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante
Le Journal de Montréal

Bill Curry, Mahima Singh
ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing
The Globe and Mail

Jenn Thornhill Verma
Gaps in federal fisheries protections
The Narwhal

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier
Suspended
Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Brishti Basu
Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Geoff Leo
Disputed History 
CBC News – Saskatchewan

Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean
L'épidémie invisible
La Presse, Montréal

Carl Meyer 
How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules
The Narwhal

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:

Brett Forester 
'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms
CBC News – Indigenous

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang 
Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?
CBC News – Ottawa

Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile
Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec
Radio-Canada Info

Jim Bronskill 
Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found
The Canadian Press

Katrina Clarke
Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct
Winnipeg Free Press

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Ben Nelms 
Portfolio / The family farm after the flood
CBC News – Vancouver

Cole Burston 
Portfolio
Freelance

Carlos Osorio 
Portfolio
Freelance / Reuters

Aaron Vincent Elkaim 
Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood
Freelance / The Narwhal

Darryl Dyck 
Portfolio
The Canadian Press

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania 
Legacy of Abuse
CBC News – Saskatoon

Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack
Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers
CBC News – The National

Vincent Larouche 
Jugé dans un secret total
La Presse, Montréal

Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid
Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook
National Observer

Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey
Cops donated to Freedom Convoy
Toronto Star

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Ollie Williams, Emily Blake
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT
Cabin Radio – Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Team entry
'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout
Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.

Team entry
Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
CBC News – Front Burner

Team entry
Saskatchewan Manhunt
CBC News – Saskatchewan / CBC News – The National

Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing
The Narwhal

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Michelle Cyca
The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation
Maclean's

Erin Anderssen
Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat
The Globe and Mail

Jana G. Pruden
In her defence
The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones
The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing
The Globe and Mail

Richard Warnica
Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think
Toronto Star

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler
The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help
CBC Radio One – The Current

Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg
L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée
Radio-Canada Info : Enquête

Ian Willms
A life — and death — in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands
The Narwhal

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren
The Last Coal Miners
CBC Radio One – The Doc Project

Rhea Rollmann
Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector
The Independent

Stephanie Wood
'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization
The Narwhal

Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie
An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse
Toronto Star

Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera
Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence
The Tyee

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Alessia Passafiume
Portfolio
Toronto Star

Angela Amato 
Portfolio
The Canadian Press

Brittany Guyot
Portfolio
APTN Investigates

Jennifer Francis
Portfolio
CBC News – Indigenous

Matteo Cimellaro 
Portfolio
National Observer

The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:

Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini
Expectations of a Papal apology
CBC News – The National

Matt Simmons
Wet'suwet'en coverage
The Narwhal

Amanda Follett Hosgood
Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir
The Tyee

Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop
Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann
The Tyee

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:

Sarah Lawrynuik
Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages
Canadaland

Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell
The Big Burn
CBC News – The Fifth Estate

Thomas Gerbet
La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda
Radio-Canada Info

Inori Roy
As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen
The Local, Toronto

Jolene Banning
Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior
The Narwhal

The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Pippa Norman 
The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream
Carleton University / Capital Current

Team entry – Global Reporting Program
Growing Older
Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail

Sakeina Syed
End Of The Line
York University / Maisonneuve

Sonal Gupta
The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment
University of British Columbia / The Tyee

Consistent with information in the entry package instructions, judges had the discretion to name between one and five finalists in each award category. There were a total 469 entries submitted for consideration in the 2022 awards program.

We thank all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

