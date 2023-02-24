Canadian Association of Journalists announces 2022 finalists for Canada's top investigative journalism awards competition
Feb 24, 2023, 13:41 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share the list of finalists for its 2022 awards program.
Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for April 15, 2023 in Vancouver, as part of the CAJ's national conference.
Finalists are listed alphabetically according to the media outlet where they worked at the time their entry was broadcast/published or where the particular entry was broadcast/published. Links to work have been provided where available. For entries that consist of a series or portfolios, the linked item is the first one in the series.
The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:
Grant Robertson
Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements
The Globe and Mail
Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti
Intimate Partner Violence in Canada
The Globe and Mail
Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist
Unchartered
Toronto Star
Jen St. Denis
Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned
The Tyee
The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN category are:
Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox
Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens
CBC News – Prince Edward Island
Lela Savić, Julien Forest
Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas
La Converse, Montréal
Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier
Through the cracks
The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.
Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta
Housing Under Pressure
The Discourse Cowichan Valley
Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes
Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo
The Discourse Nanaimo
The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens
Black Robes
APTN Investigates
Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride
Canadian Coyote
CBC News – Investigative Unit
Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne
Recycling's dirty secrets
Radio-Canada / Enquête
Sabrina Myre
Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie
Freelance / Radio-Canada Info
The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:
Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe
A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says
CBC News – Manitoba
David Fraser, Falice Chin
Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency
CBC News – Ottawa
Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen
A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse
CBC News – Toronto
Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung
The Liquidator
CBC News – Investigative Unit / CBC News – The National
Marie-Michelle Lauzon
De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles
Noovo Info
The recipients in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:
Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams
Community Support Workers
CBC News – Saskatchewan
The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:
Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees
Breast Implants Injuries Data
CBC News – Investigates
Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu
Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante
Le Journal de Montréal
Bill Curry, Mahima Singh
ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing
The Globe and Mail
Jenn Thornhill Verma
Gaps in federal fisheries protections
The Narwhal
Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier
Suspended
Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau
The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:
Brishti Basu
Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.
Geoff Leo
Disputed History
CBC News – Saskatchewan
Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean
L'épidémie invisible
La Presse, Montréal
Carl Meyer
How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules
The Narwhal
The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:
Brett Forester
'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms
CBC News – Indigenous
Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang
Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?
CBC News – Ottawa
Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile
Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec
Radio-Canada Info
Jim Bronskill
Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found
The Canadian Press
Katrina Clarke
Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct
Winnipeg Free Press
The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:
Ben Nelms
Portfolio / The family farm after the flood
CBC News – Vancouver
Cole Burston
Portfolio
Freelance
Carlos Osorio
Portfolio
Freelance / Reuters
Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood
Freelance / The Narwhal
Darryl Dyck
Portfolio
The Canadian Press
The finalists in the SCOOP category are:
Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania
Legacy of Abuse
CBC News – Saskatoon
Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack
Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers
CBC News – The National
Vincent Larouche
Jugé dans un secret total
La Presse, Montréal
Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid
Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook
National Observer
Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey
Cops donated to Freedom Convoy
Toronto Star
The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:
Ollie Williams, Emily Blake
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT
Cabin Radio – Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Team entry
'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout
Capital Daily – Victoria, B.C.
Team entry
Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
CBC News – Front Burner
Team entry
Saskatchewan Manhunt
CBC News – Saskatchewan / CBC News – The National
Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing
The Narwhal
The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:
Michelle Cyca
The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation
Maclean's
Erin Anderssen
Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat
The Globe and Mail
Jana G. Pruden
In her defence
The Globe and Mail
Lindsay Jones
The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing
The Globe and Mail
Richard Warnica
Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think
Toronto Star
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:
Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler
The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help
CBC Radio One – The Current
Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg
L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée
Radio-Canada Info : Enquête
Ian Willms
A life — and death — in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands
The Narwhal
The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:
Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren
The Last Coal Miners
CBC Radio One – The Doc Project
Rhea Rollmann
Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector
The Independent
Stephanie Wood
'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization
The Narwhal
Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie
An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse
Toronto Star
Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera
Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence
The Tyee
The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:
Alessia Passafiume
Portfolio
Toronto Star
Angela Amato
Portfolio
The Canadian Press
Brittany Guyot
Portfolio
APTN Investigates
Jennifer Francis
Portfolio
CBC News – Indigenous
Matteo Cimellaro
Portfolio
National Observer
The finalists in the APTN / CAJ RECONCILIATION AWARD are:
Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini
Expectations of a Papal apology
CBC News – The National
Matt Simmons
Wet'suwet'en coverage
The Narwhal
Amanda Follett Hosgood
Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir
The Tyee
Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop
Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann
The Tyee
The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE category are:
Sarah Lawrynuik
Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages
Canadaland
Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell
The Big Burn
CBC News – The Fifth Estate
Thomas Gerbet
La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda
Radio-Canada Info
Inori Roy
As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen
The Local, Toronto
Jolene Banning
Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior
The Narwhal
The finalists in the STUDENT AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:
Pippa Norman
The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream
Carleton University / Capital Current
Team entry – Global Reporting Program
Growing Older
Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail
Sakeina Syed
End Of The Line
York University / Maisonneuve
Sonal Gupta
The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment
University of British Columbia / The Tyee
