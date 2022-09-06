Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention honours World Suicide Prevention Day with VIRTUAL EVENT to help raise awareness and understanding

CANMORE, AB, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Each year on September 10th, people in over 50 countries around the world connect with each other by officially recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day. World Suicide Prevention Day is a chance to promote understanding about suicide: those impacted by a suicide attempt or loss, family or friends, organizations, professionals, politicians, volunteers, and community members.

The national association for suicide prevention in Canada, the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP), will be hosting a virtual ONLINE EVENT on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, in English with French subtitles, on this year's theme of "Creating Hope Through Action, with a focus on suicide prevention in the workplace.

The event will feature presentations by a group of panelists who will share their unique experiences of navigating suicide prevention in the workplace. Following the presentations, there will be a live Q & A. At the end of the session, participants will be encouraged to participate later that evening in a "Candle Vigil", by placing a lit candle in their window to "Light a Flame of Hope" at 8:00 pm in their respective time zones. To register for this event, please visit: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/canadian-association-for-suicide-prevention/events/2022-world-suicide-prevention-day/

"Every year, 160 million people worldwide contemplate suicide and, tragically, 800.000 of them die by suicide," says Sean Krausert, Executive Director for the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. "This year's theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is "Creating Hope Through Action" and this message is crucial for communities to ignite a spark to assist those struggling and give those hope in the name of suicide prevention and life promotion."

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP), envisions a Canada without Suicide. Since 1985, CASP has worked towards the achievement of its mission by advocating, communicating, and educating for suicide prevention, intervention, postvention and life promotion in Canada.

