Canadian Association for Financial Empowerment Reinforces Commitment to Protect Vulnerable Canadians Amidst Name Change

CAFE Dawns a New Era of Protection for Vulnerable Canadians

OAKVILLE, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association for Financial Empowerment (CAFE), formerly known as the Ontario Association of Credit Counselling Services and the Canadian Association of Credit Counselling Services, proudly announces its name change as part of an ongoing evolution of elevating the standard for certification in the financial counselling industry. As the certification body in Canada providing the Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada® (AFCC®) program, this transformation reaffirms and highlights CAFE's commitment to protecting vulnerable consumers through stringent application of the Standards of Practice Code of Ethics.

CAFE is committed to reviewing and elevating every process, policy and internal measurement so that the standard we set serves to protect those most vulnerable. Canadians can trust our many AFCC® practitioners. It is our role and duty to ensure that our standard reflects the excellence within the financial literacy practitioner space. The name change is a testament to our evolving commitment and our enhanced focus on certification and strengthened collaborations. Collaboration in this industry is key to ensure we address the wholeness of a Canadian and what they need.

William Moores, Executive Director of CAFE, said, "We set the standard in Canada and now as we rebrand, we are elevating that standard to ensure all professionals meet the excellence that is expected of an AFCC® and to state firmly that protecting the most vulnerable is paramount."

Moores continued, "CAFE is working towards greater enhancements as we grow to better serve and protect the communities we represent across Canada. We work with organizations and government bodies to ensure Canadians receive ethical and trustworthy financial literacy counselling. CAFE is raising the standard and stands for greater collaboration to further protect Canadians from any that would seek to prey, coerce or financially violate vulnerable Canadians".

To remain in good standing, an AFCC® must commit to obtaining Continued Education Units (CEUs) in every two-year cycle as well as adhere to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. This helps to inform and govern their professional engagement with community partners and the Canadians they support.

CAFE invites Canadians to learn more about the AFCC® certification and seek support from accredited financial counsellors. For more information, to get involved, or if you wish to submit a question or concern, please visit www.cafe-acaf.org or contact CAFE at 905-945-5644.

About The Canadian Association for Financial Empowerment

The founding body for credit counselling in Canada, The Canadian Association for Financial Empowerment (CAFE), is the leading authority in financial empowerment and counselling certification in Canada. CAFE sets the standards for professionals engaged in financial empowerment through the Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada® (AFCC®) designation program. CAFE works closely with community organizations, regulatory bodies, government bodies and ethically aligned organizations and partners to share in best practices while working together to financially empower Canadians and to protect our most vulnerable. For more information, visit www.cafe-acaf.org.

Contact Information: William Moores, CEO and Executive Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-945-5644