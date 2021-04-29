The third instalment of the research, "Rise Of The Consolidators: Asset Owners As Asset Managers," explores how Canadian pension plans are seeking scale via consolidation, and in some cases transforming into asset managers who compete for external mandates. The ongoing evolution of Canadian pension plans as asset managers will bear close observation by industry participants and by global pension industry watchers – particularly given the significant disruption to markets in 2020 and into 2021.

Whether moving investment, pension or operations activities out to a larger provider, or looking to grow by consolidating in assets from outside pension entities, organizations on both sides of the consolidation equation cite the same three concerns: greater scrutiny, visibility, culture changes and technology challenges.

"The Canadian pension model has become known around the world for delivering out-sized results for stakeholders built around key factors such as independent governance, joint sponsorship by employers and employees, greater portions of in-house asset management, significant investment in talent, a long time horizon, and most recently higher portions of investment into private market assets," said Alistair Almeida, Segment Lead, Asset Owners at CIBC Mellon.

"Pension plan sponsors, pension asset managers, OCIO providers, insurers and other Canadian pension industry participants are leveraging their leading talent, advanced governance models, and investment expertise as they compete in a challenging market, seek to more efficiently access scale, and above all, work to deliver better results for their stakeholders," said Darlene Claes-Mckinnon, Executive Director at CIBC Mellon. "In addition to in-house expertise, many participants are engaging third-party experts for insights, advice, independent oversight and even hands-on participation in aspects such as governance, transformational project management, complex investment and operational strategies, and plan member services."

Download the Chapter 3 of the study at www.cibcmellon.com/insearchofnewvalue clients can also contact their CIBC Mellon relationship manager to learn more or arrange a detailed discussion of the findings.

Additional findings include:

Currently, 24% of pension funds report that they manage assets on behalf of external organizations, while a further 16% plan to do so in the future or are at least considering such a move.

More than half of funds (61%) point to the possibility of securing economies of scale in a merged entity as a potential benefit of consolidation. Some 44% suggest that larger funds may also be able to manage their regulatory responsibilities more effectively.

Among those funds considering incorporating or merging other pension assets, liabilities or operations into their plan, 50% point to the need to cope with greater scrutiny and increased demands for visibility.

Methodology

The survey of 50 leading Canadian pension managers was completed in 2020. Half of respondents had between C$600m and $1.2B under management, half had more than $1.2B under management, and the average AUM in the study was $31B. Respondents were located across Canada; 26% of respondents were private plans, and 74% public.

