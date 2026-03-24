Canadian Artists Turn Global Streams into Record Success as Spotify Releases Loud & Clear Canada 2026 Ahead of JUNOs

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As the music industry gathers for JUNO Awards week, Spotify is releasing Loud & Clear Canada 2026, its annual report to give artists and fans insights and transparency when it comes to Canada's music streaming economy. The report underscores a defining shift: Canadian artists are building global careers at scale, powered by international audiences and sustained fan engagement.

Export drives Canada's global music engine

In 2025, Canadian artists generated more than CAD $544M in royalties from Spotify alone, up 19% year over year, and up nearly 60% in just four years (compared to Canada's total recorded music revenue increase of 5.6%, or 4.5% when looking at streaming alone (IFPI Canada). Notably, 92% of those royalties came from listeners outside of Canada, highlighting the essential role of global audiences in Canada's music success.

Discovery, both at home and internationally, continues to fuel that growth. Canadian artists were discovered by first-time listeners on Spotify more than 3.56BN times in 2025. Meanwhile: over 370 Canadian artists generated more than $100K CAD on Spotify alone in 2025; more than 100 Canadian artists surpassed $500K CAD; and nearly 70 artists generated over $1M CAD. The number of artists generating $100k on Spotify alone in a single year has nearly doubled since 2018, while those at the thresholds above such as $500k CAD and $1M CAD have each more than doubled in that same time period.

SongDNA - new Spotify tool for deeper discovery

Coinciding with today's report, Spotify is also introducing SongDNA, a new interactive feature that brings greater visibility to how music is made. Built directly into the listening experience, SongDNA allows fans to explore the full network behind a track - from songwriters and producers to collaborators, samples, and influences - turning every song into a gateway for deeper discovery. By making the creative process more visible, SongDNA helps fans better understand how music comes together, while giving greater recognition to the full community of creators behind each track. As discovery continues to power growth for Canadian artists, tools like SongDNA are designed to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and support more sustainable careers across the industry.

Spotify's Loud & Clear report remains the only transparency report of its kind among major streaming services, providing detailed insight into how streaming revenue supports artists and fuels long term career growth.

Elizabeth Phipps, Head of Artist and Label Partnerships, Spotify Canada, said, "Canada has always punched above its weight culturally, but Loud & Clear shows the scale behind that success. Canadian artists aren't just succeeding at home, they're building global audiences, and with a market of under 40 million people, export isn't optional, it's fundamental to the future of Canada's music sector."

Made In Canada. Streamed the world over.

Streaming has reduced geographic barriers, allowing Canadian artists to reach fans across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Canada is consistently one of the top ranking export markets in the world, with its top ten importing countries including the US, France, Australia, Brazil and Mexico. This is especially impactful for:

Independent artists building careers outside traditional systems;

Francophone creators reaching audiences beyond Quebec;

Diaspora-driven genres like Punjabi-Canadian music.

Music performed in French is also gaining global momentum, with royalties from French-language music increasing 38% globally in just two years - highlighting the growing international reach of Francophone artists.

Montreal-born artist Charlotte Cardin, who performs in both French and English, said: "It's always been natural for me to express myself and make my art in both languages. And so one thing that I absolutely love about streaming, and about how people consume music nowadays, is that people are so open to listening and being touched by a song or an album that's not necessarily in the language that they speak or understand."

Spotify's platform enables Canadian artists to compete globally based on listener demand - ensuring Canadian culture can travel, connect, and thrive.

Canadian singer and songwriter Cameron Whitcomb says , "It's crazy: from living in a cabin on my first manager's property and just writing songs in the morning, and then posting them in the afternoon, to actually having some streaming numbers. It was crazy watching it go from my first five million streams, then my first 10 million, then my first 20 million, and then my first 50 million. And as those streaming numbers go up, more people are coming to your shows, your venues are going from 150 to 500 then 1,000 and 2,000, and stuff just gets so much more comfortable."

SOURCE Spotify Canada

Media contact: David Troya-Alvarez, [email protected]