Canadian anesthesiologists mark 175th worldwide anniversary of anesthesia

Anesthesia has grown to become a cornerstone of our medical system over the past 175 years. From the first successful demonstration of the use of ether for surgery in 1846 to the complex nature of anesthesia today, anesthesiologists have played a critical role in the expansion of our collective capabilities within the domain of medicine, allowing for today's most advanced medical procedures to be possible.

During surgery, the anesthesiologist takes complete control of the patient's vital, biological functions (including blood pressure, heart rate, breathing, nerve/muscle function, temperature, hydration, etc.). These are monitored and regulated throughout the entire procedure. This creates the conditions required for a person to undergo surgery safely with minimal suffering and complications.

Every day, thousands of Canadian patients depend on physician-led anesthesia for safe, high-quality care during medical procedures. Anesthesiologists are leaders within our healthcare community, and wholly committed to patient safety before, during, and after surgeries.

In Canada, anesthesiologists must undertake over a decade of specialized training, including pre-medical education, graduation from an accredited medical school, specialist training and residency. While Canadian health systems currently use physician-led anesthesia, the CAS is concerned that some jurisdictions, including British Columbia, are considering to expand the scope of work to allow for nurses to independently practice anesthesia, despite their more limited training.

As we mark 175 years of physician-led anesthesia, we firmly believe that anesthesia should exclusively remain in the domain of medicine, and with highly-trained physicians. We urge governments and policymakers to collaborate with us to develop a solution that would see physician-led anesthesia remain the preferred model of care across Canada, while helping to eliminate surgical backlogs and ensuring that patient safety and outcomes remain paramount.

"Canadian anesthesiologists are a backbone of our medical systems from coast to coast" notes CAS President Dr. Dolores McKeen. "I would like to take the opportunity to thank each and every anesthesiologist across the country for their dedication and contributions to the field, and wish them the best as we celebrate this significant milestone as a profession."

