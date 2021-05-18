Support for recreational and sports infrastructure

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - At a time when the pandemic has made the importance of a healthy population clearer, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to provide support for nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. With these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible and create winning conditions for physical activities in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, announced funding of more than $29 million for 21 projects in the Laurentian Region. For the occasion, they were accompanied by the Honourable Éric Girard, Quebec's Minister of Finance and Member of the National Assembly for Groulx, and Sylvie Surprenant, Mayor of Sainte-Thérèse. With this funding, local residents will have access to modern, safe facilities, which will promote active, healthy and inclusive lifestyles.

This new infrastructure will enable the Laurentian region to create living environments conducive to attracting families and workers, while stimulating local economic recovery. Among other things, a total of more than $12.7 million in financial assistance will allow for the construction of a new arena in the City of Sainte-Thérèse, near Lionel-Groulx College, to replace the one that was demolished in 2018. The arena will include a refrigerated indoor rink, players' rooms, referees' rooms, washrooms, showers, circulation areas, a food court, a boutique, an infirmary, a caretaker's office, technical and mechanical rooms, a resurfacer's room, a storage room, bleachers and a multipurpose room. Parking spaces and exterior landscaping of the site are also planned.

For the Laurentian Region, the Government of Canada is investing a total of nearly $14.7 million through the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing close to $14.7 million in this project through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (financial assistance program for recreational and sports infrastructure).

"The pandemic has shown us that getting out of the house and exercising is fundamental to our mental health. Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec are investing massively together in 21 sports and recreational infrastructure projects in the Laurentians. This will make a concrete difference in the lives of people in Sainte-Thérèse, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant, Blainville, Oka and Lachute, among many other towns. We are here to help families recover from the consequences of the pandemic and to create good jobs that will stimulate economic recovery."

Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That's why we're taking steps to help Quebecers be more physically active. Having access to modern, quality recreational and sports facilities is a strong incentive for encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have tangible impacts on the quality of life of families, and the vitality of our communities. I hope that, with the investments we are announcing today, everyone will be able to enjoy being physically active."

Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"Recreational and sports facilities are a central component of our communities, and allow our residents to develop a sense of belonging to their region. I am therefore very pleased to announce that more than $29 million will be invested in the Laurentian Region to carry out and complete 21 projects. I am confident that this new, safe and modern infrastructure will enhance the vitality of my region, while providing significant economic benefits."

Eric Girard, Quebec's Minister of Finance and MNA for Groulx

"It's official; Sainte-Thérèse residents will be able to start skating again in a brand new arena near their homes! I would like to thank the provincial and federal governments for their financial support in making this long-awaited project a reality for our community! The City has shown perseverance in this matter, and the public and partner organizations have worked in solidarity throughout the process. People of all ages played their various ice sports on this very spot for nearly 70 years before it was demolished. We look forward to determining the next steps in the construction of our new arena, and will keep the public informed of future developments."

Sylvie Surprenant, Mayor of Sainte-Thérèse

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects involving community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

The Government of Quebec's Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS) is part of the Invest in Canada Program (ICIP) and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in Quebec, and establish the terms, conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The program has a budget of $294 million.

The Quebec Department of Education is responsible implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-component of the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

By providing funding for construction, fit-up, renovation, upgrading, expansion and refitting projects for recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS objective is to provide support for recreational and sports infrastructure in good condition in all regions of Quebec , and to give the public greater access to this infrastructure.

Backgrounder attached: Canada and Quebec Invest in 21 Recreational and Sports Projects in the Laurentian Region

Background Paper



Canada and Quebec are investing in 21 recreational and sports projects in the Laurentian Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being allocated to 21 recreational infrastructure projects, which will be completed in Laurentian Region communities. These projects include renovations to recreation centres and improvements to playgrounds and other sports facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14,660,487.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $14,660,487.50 in this project through the Programme d'aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives. An additional $18,699,874.01 will come from the municipalities or other partners.

Project Information:

Location Project Name and Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Arundel Refitting of the municipal parking garage $202,189.00 $202,189.00 $202,187.29 Blainville Rebuilding and expansion of the baseball field $677,200.00 $677,200.00 $697,244,74 Brownsburg-Chatham Tennis court upgrades $37,521.00 $37,521.00 $38,659.47 Brownsburg-Chatham Conversion of the Gilles-Lupien arena into an external covered and refrigerated skating rink $655,952.00 $655,952.00 $655 953.17 Grenville (village) Construction of a roof over the outdoor skating rink $270,095.50 $270,095.50 $270,092.03 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Installation of a roof over the outdoor skating rink $155,971.50 $155,971.50 $157,144.30 Lac-des-Écorces Construction of an outdoor urban sliding centre $69,722.50 $69,722.50 $79,062.33 Lachute Repairs to the Barany Gymnastics Club roof $115,477.50 $115,477.50 $115,477.21 Lachute Redevelopment of baseball fields in Richelieu Park $61,437.50 $61,437.50 $63,299.34 Mont-Laurier Construction of an intergenerational and multi–purpose outdoor skating rink $98,400.00 $98,400.00 $98,431.76 Mont-Laurier Development of a basketball court and three pickleball courts $131.000.00 $131.000.00 $131,244.11 Mont-Tremblant Construction of a sports centre $2,189,900.00 $2,189,900.00 $4,589,868.26 Nominingue Repairs to the municipal skating rink in Grégoire-Charbonneau Park $118,135.50 $118,135.50 $128,814.43 Oka Construction of a skateboard park $150,000.00 $150,000.00 $150,000.00 Piedmont Development of Gilbert-Aubin Park $191,046.00 $191,046.00 $195,828.74 Saint-Colomban Construction of a baseball field $147,573.00 $147,573.00 $158,924.94 Ste-Agathe-des-Monts Renovations to Centre Sportif Damien-Hétu $1,773,115.00 $1,773,115.00 $3,085,624.95 Sainte-Thérèse Construction of a new arena $6,358,217.50 $6,358,217.50 $6,620,687.70 Saint-Hippolyte Installation of intergenerational facilities in Connelly Park $1,092,782.50 $1,092,782.50 $1,092,783.08 Saint-Joseph-du-Lac Construction of a skateboard park $53,750.00 $53,750.00 $54,180.76

