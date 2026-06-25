Canadian Airports Celebrate Third Annual Airport Workers Day with National Awards Recognizing Excellence Across Canada's Aviation Workforce

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, airports from coast to coast will come together to celebrate the third annual Airport Workers Day, a national event recognizing the dedication, professionalism, and contributions of the people who keep Canada's aviation system operating safely, efficiently, and reliably every day.

From customer service representatives and environmental specialists to security personnel and operations leaders, Airport Workers Day honours the more than 224,000 Canadians whose work keeps communities connected, supports trade and tourism, and powers economic growth across the country.

As part of this year's celebration, the Canadian Airports Council (CAC) is proud to recognize nine outstanding individuals through the 2026 National Airport Workers Day Awards, highlighting excellence, innovation, leadership, and service throughout Canada's airport ecosystem.

2026 National Airport Workers Day Award Recipients:

Airport Innovator : Kaitlin LaBelle, Airside Operations -- Edmonton International Airport

: Kaitlin LaBelle, Airside Operations -- Edmonton International Airport Environmental Steward : Andy Whitman, Environmental and Technical Data Officer -- YQR Regina International Airport

: Andy Whitman, Environmental and Technical Data Officer -- YQR Regina International Airport Outstanding Contribution to Safety and Security : Rick Stacey, Airport Security Officer -- St. John's International Airport

: Rick Stacey, Airport Security Officer -- St. John's International Airport Excellence in Efficiency Optimization: Thitola Thach, Manager, Learning and Development -- Ottawa International Airport

Thitola Thach, Manager, Learning and Development -- Ottawa International Airport Industry Champion: Susan Smith, Senior Lead -- Sydney Airport

Susan Smith, Senior Lead -- Sydney Airport Outstanding Leadership : Trudy Gordon, Airport Security Guard Supervisor -- Charlottetown Airport

: Trudy Gordon, Airport Security Guard Supervisor -- Charlottetown Airport Operational Excellence : Francis Côté, Superviseur des opérations -- Montréal–Trudeau International Airport

: Francis Côté, Superviseur des opérations -- Montréal–Trudeau International Airport Rising Star : Jessica Chan, Environmental Technician -- Vancouver International Airport

: Jessica Chan, Environmental Technician -- Vancouver International Airport Outstanding Service: Wareesha Mashhood, Customer Service Agent -- Toronto Pearson International Airport

"Airport Workers Day is an opportunity to recognize the people who make Canadian aviation possible," said Monette Pasher, President of the Canadian Airports Council. "Whether they are supporting passengers, maintaining critical infrastructure, advancing sustainability initiatives, protecting airport operations, or helping goods reach global markets, airport workers are the foundation of our aviation system. We are proud to celebrate these award recipients and the thousands of dedicated professionals they represent."

Canada's airports are more than transportation hubs, they're essential economic gateways that connect Canadians to opportunity. Airports facilitate domestic and international travel, support supply chains and trade, enable tourism growth, and serve as critical infrastructure for communities of all sizes.

The recipients of the 2026 National Airport Workers Day Awards represent the extraordinary talent, commitment, and diversity found throughout Canada's aviation workforce. Their achievements demonstrate the innovation, leadership, and dedication required to support one of the country's most important sectors.

Throughout the day, airports across Canada will host employee appreciation events and recognition activities to celebrate the individuals and teams who work around the clock to keep passengers, cargo, and communities moving.

From operations specialists and environmental professionals to customer service agents, security teams, technicians, and managers, Airport Workers Day shines a spotlight on the people behind every safe departure, successful arrival, and seamless travel experience.

Join the celebration and share your appreciation using #AirportWorkersDay2026.

About the Canadian Airports Council

The Canadian Airports Council (CAC), a division of Airports Council International-North America, is the voice for Canada's airports community. Its 60 members represent more than 100 airports, including all of the privately-operated National Airports System (NAS) airports and many municipal airports across Canada.

Canada's airports support 435,800 jobs, providing $32.9 billion in annual wages, generating $49.6 billion in GDP and producing $123.5 billion of annual economic output.

SOURCE Canadian Airports Council

For more information, please contact: Julie Pondant, Canadian Airports Council, [email protected]