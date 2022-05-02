Canadian Air Transport Security Authority CEO assures passengers efforts are underway to reduce wait times

OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) CEO Mike Saunders today apologized for the inconvenience to air travellers resulting from the recent increase in wait times at some major airports and assured the travelling public the federal Crown corporation is aggressively working to address the situation:

CATSA is currently experiencing the pent-up demand for air travel occasioned by the pandemic. This follows two tumultuous years that resulted in a significant number of layoffs throughout the aviation industry, including the security-screening workforce.

Now, as then, CATSA's priority is to protect the public through effective and efficient security screening and we are committed to meeting that mandate.

While the corporation's third-party security contractors – who are responsible for providing the screening officer workforce – have been working to increase staffing levels, they are not immune to the recruitment challenges experienced by the broader commercial aviation industry and, indeed, many industries across Canada at this time. CATSA has been actively supporting them as additional measures are taken to recruit, train and certify new, qualified screening staff.

We are continuing to work with our screening contractors to take all steps possible to increase staffing levels while ensuring we continue to provide the highest levels of security screening.

In the meantime, as staffing levels ramp back up across the industry, CATSA strongly advises that passengers arrive at the airport well in advance of their flights – two hours for domestic and three hours for US and international destinations.

Passengers should also be prepared for security screening. CATSA requires that all liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on baggage be in containers of 100ml or less and placed in a clear, 1L resealable bag. Additional security screening tips are available at www.CATSA.gc.ca.

As CATSA works aggressively to address wait times for security at Canadian airports, it again apologizes for the inconvenience this brings to air travellers, and asks that passengers show patience and understanding with screening personnel, who are doing their best to move air travellers through the screening process as quickly as possible while ensuring their safety and security.

SOURCE Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

For further information: CATSA Media Line, 613-998-4527, [email protected]