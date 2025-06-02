Canadian Academy of Audiology Releases Position Statement on Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Audiology (CAA) has released an updated position statement outlining its perspective on the use and regulation of Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids in Canada. This follows recent developments in the United States and Health Canada's licensing of the Apple AirPods Pro II as a Class II medical device for hearing support.

The CAA acknowledges the potential benefits of OTC hearing devices for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. When used appropriately, these products may offer increased accessibility and support for individuals seeking to improve their hearing and communication. However, the Academy emphasizes that OTC hearing aids are not suitable for all users or all types of hearing loss, and that professional evaluation remains essential.

The position statement highlights several key concerns, including the risk of hearing damage due to unsafe sound levels. Like other sound-producing devices such as consumer earphones, OTC hearing aids may produce high volumes that could worsen existing hearing loss or lead to new damage. To mitigate this risk, the CAA advocates for stronger regulation and clearer labelling of OTC hearing aids and other consumer audio devices to ensure safety and informed consumer decision-making.

The CAA underscores the importance of consulting with an audiologist before purchasing or using OTC hearing aids. Audiologists are regulated healthcare professionals with advanced university training and are best positioned to assess hearing, provide evidence-based recommendations, and guide individuals toward appropriate care solutions.

The statement also notes that OTC devices are not intended to treat all levels of hearing loss. They are primarily suitable for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and may not be effective or safe for individuals with more complex hearing needs. Because these devices are not designed for customization by professionals, there is limited ability to adjust them if they are poorly matched to an individual's hearing profile.

The updated position statement comes amid growing interest in OTC hearing solutions following regulatory changes in the United States and the Canadian licensing of multifunctional consumer devices with hearing-assistance features.

The CAA continues to support innovations that improve access to hearing care while prioritizing patient safety, informed choice, and the essential role of audiologists in hearing health.

