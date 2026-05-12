Canada's Unions Take Aim at Corporate Greed and the Cost-of-Living Crisis at the 31st Constitutional Convention

WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are working harder than ever, but too many still can't afford the basics. Rising grocery bills, rent, gas, and prescription costs are putting enormous pressure on workers and their families while corporate profits continue to climb.

Today the 2,000+ delegates to the CLC Convention said "enough is enough" with the adoption of an ambitious action plan to raise living standards, take on corporate greed and excess, and restore dignity and economic security for working people.

CLC President Bea Bruske was clear: Canadians are not only facing an affordability crisis, they are also facing a dignity crisis.

"Workers are being squeezed from every direction while corporate profits soar, and we've had enough of it," said Bruske. "The plan put forward today by Canada's unions will lower costs, raise living standards, and make dignity and security realities for everyone."

The "We Fight for Dignity" action plan is focused on shifting government priorities towards the everyday housing needs of people over profit-making corporations and landlords, towards an investment in high-quality and low-cost public services, strengthening Canada's social safety net, and stronger regulation of corporate behaviour.

"From fair tax policy to rent controls, to laws that ban price-gouging and the use of algorithms that target people for discrimination, Canada's unions are ready to fight for everyday affordability, corporate accountability, and to restore the economic equality of workers everywhere," said Bruske.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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