CanadaOne Auto Expands Digital Strategy Across Forty-Three Dealerships Through Partnership with AutoTrader.ca

EDMONTON, AB, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CanadaOne Auto, a fast-growing automotive dealer group, and AutoTrader.ca, Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, today announced a national partnership for forty-three retail locations, spanning 20 automotive brands across 5 provinces, marking a significant milestone in the Canadian automotive retail landscape.

The partnership supports CanadaOne Auto's ongoing efforts to streamline online inventory exposure for both used and new vehicle offerings. It also enables the exploration of technology-driven tools, including several recent breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by AutoTrader.ca, aimed at improving the consumer experience and enhancing dealership performance in a competitive and evolving automotive market.

"Our partnership with AutoTrader emphasizes our commitment to delivering a consistent, high-quality digital experience to our valued customers across all of our retail locations," said Daniel Priestner, President & Chief Relations Officer, CanadaOne Auto. "Having thousands of available vehicles advertised on AutoTrader.ca strengthens our digital footprint and ensures car shoppers across Canada can find us quickly and easily."

The new group-wide alliance with AutoTrader.ca underpins CanadaOne Auto's digital-first and customer-centric pledge, prioritizing long-term initiatives that enhance customer convenience, digital visibility and marketing capabilities for its network of dealerships across the country.

"This partnership between CanadaOne Auto and AutoTrader is rooted in a shared vision of delivering tailored automotive solutions that provide the best car buying experience for Canadian consumers," said Jody Gill, Chief Sales Officer at AutoTrader.ca. "We are committed to driving showroom traffic in the dealer group's network, empowering each dealership with the tools and exposure they need to succeed in a dynamic and constantly evolving landscape."

The group rollout underscores a continued focus on scalable digital solutions across CanadaOne Auto Group's retail footprint, as the dealer group balances growth with operational consistency.

About CanadaOne Auto

CanadaOne Auto is a privately owned automotive dealer group with forty-three retail locations, representing 20 automotive brands, across 5 provinces across Canada. For more information, please visit www.canadaoneauto.com.

About AutoTrader.ca

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

SOURCE CanadaOne Auto

Press Inquiries: Carla Silvestrone, P: 416.986.9835, E: [email protected]