CanadaBis Capital With its wholly owned Sub. (STIGMA GROW) Announces Revenue Q2 F2025 Resulting in $9M Gross with $96k in NET Earnings and an Adjusted EBITDA of $434,158.00

CanadaBis Capital Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results with $9M in Gross Revenue and $434,158 Adjusted EBITDA

CALGARY AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or the "Company") (TSXV: CANN), a leading player in the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending January 31, 2025.

For Q2 2025, the Company reported gross revenue of $9,000,000, a significant increase of approximately $2,000,000 compared to the same period in the previous year. This represents strong year-over-year growth in line with CanadaBis's ongoing efforts to scale operations and optimize its portfolio of assets in the expanding cannabis market.

Key Financial Highlights:

Gross Revenue: $9,000,000, an increase of approximately $2M from Q2 2024.

$9,000,000, an increase of approximately from Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: $434,158, reflecting continued operational efficiency and cost-control initiatives.

$434,158, reflecting continued operational efficiency and cost-control initiatives. Net Revenue: $96,000, demonstrating strong fundamentals and effective business development strategies.

"Our Q2 results showcase the continued momentum in our operations as we focus on growing revenue and optimizing margins across our portfolio," said Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis Capital. "The increase in gross revenue of approximately $2M year-over-year is a testament to the hard work and strategic initiatives we've undertaken to strengthen our position in the market. We remain focused on delivering shareholder value through growth and operational excellence."

The Company initiated additional cost-saving measures during Q2 2025 by renegotiating input material pricing and implementing new procedures in its production lines to reduce and manage operational costs. Management expects these initiatives to deliver measurable benefits throughout 2025.

As a vertically integrated cannabis company, CanadaBis Capital will continue to adjust its internal strategy based on external factors, including fluctuations in product/service pricing and input costs. This approach aims to optimize capacity allocation for the highest-demand products and services while maintaining mandated gross profit margins.

Management notes that the current cannabis industry climate is highly competitive and saturated with multiple products across the nation. However, CanadaBis holds several competitive advantages to ensure long-term success. In the short term, the Company's key differentiator is its butane hydrocarbon (BHO) extraction process, which offers unique efficiencies and product quality. Management continues to explore new concentrate products to diversify its market offerings by formulating innovative products to meet evolving consumer demand.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the global cannabis market – with specific attention paid to supplying the fast-emerging concentrates category through their Stigma Grow cultivation and BHO extraction facility.

Subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held;

1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Grow") - 100% held; include cultivation and wholesale, extraction and tolling

Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Roots") - 100% held;

2103157 Alberta Ltd. -100% held; the retail brick and mortor

Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held.

Acting as the cornerstone for everything they offer, Stigma Grow continuously strives to address the market demands and lingering stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head-on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

