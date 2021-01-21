CanadaBis Capital/Stigma Grow Announce Corporate Update

Alberta, Canada, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company") with its subsidiary Stigma Grow, is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on capitalizing growth and diversification opportunities. The Company is proud to report certain operational updates.

"Our goal remains steadfast: to be a profitable cash flowing company. Thanks to our newly secured 2.0 license and recent commercial activity we are excited to announce that we are achieving this goal sooner than expected. With our focus on being a low cost-high quality producer and having all services in house, we can expect to continue to see profitable margins from all of our offerings even as historical pricing drops and the concentrates market continues to grow." says CEO Travis McIntyre.

The Company is thrilled to announce that is has signed Contracts with British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and are currently working with Ontario to finalize an agreement with their wholesale department to supply products for both their medical and recreational clients. The result is that the Company's branded products (Black NGL, White NGL, Dab Bods, and Chapter 1) which have been positioned to compete with legacy market pricing and potency, can begin to attract consumers who, to-date, have been unmoved by the pricing and product selection of the legal market. The Company believes this approach will lead to long-term stable margins within an underserved niche — providing a great platform to build real, long-term revenues with impressive bottom-line performance.

The Company has successfully developed several diversified SKUs under a variety of brands positioned to capture and increase market share across Canada. One of these products is our first-to-market, live-resin vape cartridge. In addition to being the first of its kind in Canada's legal market, it enters a category of cannabis that represents approximately 15% of total cannabis product sales in Canada1.

We believe that this is the only product on the market boasting NO additives, NO added terpenes and NO Glycol or MCT cutting agents. In addition to containing up to 98% cannabinoids, our hydrocarbon system preserves the original terpene profile for an unmatched, full-plant experience.

Another operational highlight is the release of our Chapter 1: RSO Capsules. For those who are not familiar, RSO is a potent, full-plant extract commonly used by medical patients and those seeking the ultimate potency in their cannabis products.

This product, while being a staple in the legacy and medical markets, has not been widely offered in the legal Market and we thought it was about time to introduce this product to a wider consumer base.

About Stigma Grow

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

