Canadabis Capital Inc. Announces 2025 Fiscal Year Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadabis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025. The Company also confirms that its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), and all related and required regulatory filings for the period are now available on SEDAR+.

Selected Financial Highlights for the Year Ended July 31, 2025 and 2024





July 31, 2025 July 31, 2024(1)

Gross revenue

$30,530,859 $30,409,082 Cost of sales

9,517,603 9,133,334 Gross profit

7,383,808 8,821,343 Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$914,181 $1,573,688 Total assets

$24,541,522 $24,545,436 Cash and cash equivalents

$831,062 $1,678,531

















(1) Certain comparative figures for 2024 have been restated. See Basis of Presentation and Going concern in the Financial Statements for further details (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below and in the MD&A for further details.

"Although fiscal 2025 presented meaningful challenges across the industry and for our Company, we are entering fiscal 2026 with renewed focus and strong strategic momentum," said Travis McIntyre, President and CEO. "In connection with an ongoing strategic evaluation of the Company to maximise value creation, we have initiated numerous key strategies to unlock sales growth and improved product costing to deliver higher margins on our nationally respected brands. These initiatives include securing new long term feedstock pricing agreements at prices substantially below the prior year, that will greatly enhance our product pricing economics and support the launch of new and exciting products. As we expand our national presence and deepen relationships with leading retailers, we expect to translate these advantages into meaningful sales growth and stronger margins in the year ahead."

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from Cultivation to Extraction, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, the Company remains focused on finding and capitalizing on opportunities to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CANB.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains the financial performance metric of Adjusted EBITDA, a measure that is not recognized or defined under IFRS (a "Non-GAAP Measure"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other cannabis companies. For an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of operational performance and is specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's financial performance. It is intended to provide a proxy for the Company's operating cash flow and is widely used by industry analysts to compare CanadaBis to its competitors and derive expectations of future financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA increases comparability between comparative companies by eliminating variability resulting from differences in capital structures, management decisions related to resource allocation, and the impact of fair value adjustments on biological assets, inventory, and financial instruments, which may be volatile on a period-to-period basis. Adjusted EBTIDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding changes in fair value of biological assets, change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based payments, and finance costs.

Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain forward looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's ongoing strategic evaluation, the initiation and expected impact of strategies intended to unlock sales growth, improve product costing, and enhance margins on the Company's nationally respected brands. Forward looking statements also include expectations relating to the negotiation and execution of new long term feedstock pricing agreements at prices below the prior year, the anticipated benefits of improved product pricing economics, the launch of new products, and the expansion of sales through deeper relationships with national retailers. Forward looking statements are necessarily based on a number of assumptions including the availability and pricing of high quality feedstock, the Company's ability to successfully execute strategic initiatives, consumer demand for new and existing products, and continued retailer support across Canada. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements.

Filing and Compliance

The Company's financial statements, MD&A, and related disclosures for the Year ended July 31, 2025 have been filed on SEDAR+ ( https://www.sedarplus.ca ) under the Company's profile.

) under the Company's profile. All required disclosures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and Canadian securities laws.

The Company will continue to comply with all ongoing reporting requirements, including timely disclosure of material events.

