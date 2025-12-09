CANADABIS CAPITAL PROPOSES REDUCTION TO CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE CONVERSION PRICE AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PAY NEXT INSTALLMENT DEBENTURE INTEREST IN COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) (the "Company" or "CanadaBis") announces that, in support of aligning shareholder interests and strengthening liquidity and maximizing working capital for future growth, the Company proposes to reduce the conversion price of outstanding Convertible Debentures issued in April 2025, and also intends to exercise its right under the terms of its Convertible Debenture indenture agreement dated April 2025 to satisfy the upcoming interest payment due on December 31, 2025 through the issuance of common shares of the Company at the applicable market price, in accordance with the indenture and all applicable TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. The Company retains the discretion to resume cash interest payments in the future if warranted.

Proposed Reduction to Conversion Price

CanadaBis confirms that it intends to apply to the TSXV for approval to amend the conversion feature of its outstanding Convertible Debentures. The proposed amendment would seek a reduction in the conversion price from $0.10 per Common Share to $0.075 per Common Share. If approved, this amendment will be implemented through a supplemental indenture in accordance with the terms of the existing indenture.

Payment of Next Installment Convertible Debenture Interest in Common Shares

The Company intends to exercise its right under the terms of its Convertible Debenture indenture agreement dated April 2025 to satisfy the upcoming interest payment due on December 31, 2025 through the issuance of common shares of the Company at the applicable market price, in accordance with the indenture and all applicable TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. The Company retains the discretion to resume cash interest payments in the future if warranted.

Common Shares issued in satisfaction of the interest payment will be priced at the greater of:

the Current Market Price, being the five day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares preceding the applicable record date in accordance with the indenture, and

the five day volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV preceding the applicable interest payment date.

These two pricing periods are distinct, with one measured before the record date and the other leading into the interest payment date, and together they ensure compliance with the indenture and the TSXV issuance requirements. In accordance with the indenture, if the calculated Current Market Price is below the TSXV Exchange Minimum Permitted Price, Common Shares will be issued at the TSXV Exchange Minimum Permitted Price.

Where the Company elects to pay interest in kind, rather than in cash, it will provide formal notice to the Trustee no less than fifteen business days prior to each applicable interest payment date. No fractional shares will be issued and any fractional amounts will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share.

"Together, these two actions reflect our ongoing commitment to aligning shareholder interests and strengthening the Company's financial foundation, enabling us to allocate capital toward the highest value opportunities and continue building momentum across our nationally respected brands," said Travis McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to extend our appreciation to our shareholders and key stakeholders for their continued support as we advance our strategic initiatives and position our business for sustained growth. Through innovation and the determination to make smart, value driven decisions, I am confident that CanadaBis will deliver meaningful success in the months and years ahead."

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large scale growth from cultivation to extraction in the rapidly evolving national cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities and aligning with the right partners, CanadaBis remains committed to expanding its product offerings, strengthening national distribution, and driving sustained profitability.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the intention to pay debenture interest in shares, the pricing of such shares, the plan to apply to the TSXV to amend the conversion price; proposed amendment to the conversion price of the outstanding Convertible Debentures, the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals, the Company's liquidity position, and the execution of strategic growth initiatives. Although CanadaBis believes the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward looking statements are provided as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

For more information, please visit or contact: [email protected], 1-888-STIGMA1, www.canadabis.com