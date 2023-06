CANADABIS CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SUPER SLIM STYLE PRE ROLL LINE

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadabis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company"), a leading Canadian cannabis company, is excited to announce the launch of its new super slim style pre roll line. The company aims to provide its consumers with a wide range of premium quality products, and believes that the new line will cater to those looking for a more sophisticated smoking experience.

Travis McIntyre, CEO of Canadabis Capital, shared his excitement at the launch of the new line. "We are thrilled to be introducing our new super slim style pre roll line under DAB BODS and HIGH PRIESTESS brands. These pre rolls have been expertly crafted to offer a truly premium smoking experience, and we can't wait for our customers to try them out."

According to McIntyre, Canadabis Capital is committed to driving innovation in the cannabis industry. "As the cannabis market continues to grow and evolve, we are looking forward to seeing the evolution of enhanced and infused pre rolls over the next 12-24 months," he added.

The new super slim style pre roll line will be available for purchase from select retailers in Canada.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company") has granted options to two directors and one employee under its Stock Option Plan, to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares for a period of five years commencing on June 19, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. The options will vest one-half in six months and the remaining half shall vest one year from the date of grant.

ABOU T CANADABIS CAPI T A L INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

Our integrated subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held

1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Grow") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca

Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Roots") - 100% held

2103157 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "INDICAtive Collection") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca

Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our business and operations; timing of the Company's profitability; the demand and sales volumes of the Company's products, and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions including: the ability of the Company's products to compete with the pricing and product availability on the black-market; the market demand for the Company's products; and assumptions concerning the Company's competitive advantages. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability to sustain or create demand for a product; requirement for further capital; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Please visit or contact: [email protected], 1-888-STIGMA1, www.canadabis.com