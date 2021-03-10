CanadaBis Capital Inc. Announces Supply Agreement of Stigma Grow's Brands with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

RED DEER, AB, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc's 100% owned subsidiary, Stigma Grow, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), Ontario's only online retailer and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis in the province, has entered into a supply agreement with a selection of Stigma Grow products directly to their growing list of retailers and online shoppers as early as April 2021.

Stigma Grow is thrilled to begin bringing their live-resin, high-terpene, full-spectrum extracts (HCFSE) into the province, starting with their Black NGL and White NGL vape cartridges. Offering true, full-spectrum, hydrocarbon butane quality extracts within a vape category currently dominated by distillates.

"We are excited to finally bring our lineup of live-resin concentrates to a province who has long awaited the type of quality, potency and pricing that we can bring to the 2.0 product space," says Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis Capital Inc. "For the past few months, we've leveraged our relationships and in-house expertise to help lead the growth of the concentrate's category across Canada – ensuring our brands remain engaging and educational, while our products continue to push for high-quality and fair pricing in everything we offer. It appears the word is getting out all across Canada."

The addition of Ontario to the growing list of provinces now selling Stigma Grow products comes just a few weeks after the successfully launch of Stigma Grow's entire product lineup across British Columbia including their newly launched, high-value concentrates brand Dab Bods, and their popular lineup of Chapter 1 Badders and Live-Resin Budders.

Now available and in-demand across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, Stigma Grow has increased their production volume capacity significantly to meet what they believe will be a growing demand for unique and popular products, as well as to prepare and position their products for future global markets.

About Stigma Grow

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

