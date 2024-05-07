Canadabis Capital Expands into European Market with EU-GMP Partners

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadabis Capital (TSXV: CANB) with Sub Stigma Grow, a leading Canadian cannabis company, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the European market through a significant distribution agreement. This marks a pivotal moment in Stigma Grows history, as the company's innovative products will now be introduced to international markets.

Under this new agreement, Stigma Grow will be distributing its high-quality cannabis products in several key European countries, including Portugal, Germany, and Israel, among others. This move represents a significant milestone for Stigma Grow as it continues to grow its global presence and deliver its cutting edge products to new audiences.

"We are thrilled to announce our entry into the European market through this EU-GMP agreement," said Travis McIntyre, CEO of Canadabis Capital. "This expansion represents a major step forward for our company and underscores our commitment to bringing our cutting-edge products to consumers worldwide."

With a reputation for excellence and a track record of innovation, Stigma Grow is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the European cannabis market. The company's products are known for their quality, consistency, and effectiveness, and have garnered a loyal following in Canada and beyond.

"We believe that our products have the potential to transform the cannabis industry in Europe," added Mcintyre. "We are excited to work with our partners to bring Stigma Grow's unique offerings to customers in Portugal, Germany, Israel, and other European markets. This agreement comes at a time when the world is opening up to Cannabis and we are just getting started."

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

Our integrated subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held

– 100% held 1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Grow ") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca

") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Roots ") - 100% held

") - 100% held 2103157 Alberta Ltd. -100% held

Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held

ABOUT STIGMA GROW

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

