CANADABIS CAPITAL CONFIRMS NO MATERIAL CHANGE

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - At the request of CIRO, CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "CanadaBis") (TSXV: CANB), a premium vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

Our integrated subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held

– 100% held 1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Grow ") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca

") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Roots ") - 100% held

") - 100% held 2103157 Alberta Ltd. (operating as " INDICAtive Collection ") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca

") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held

ABOUT STIGMA GROW

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

www.canadabis.com

For further information: Travis McIntyre, CEO, [email protected], 1-888-STI-GMA1 (1-888-784-4621)