Canadabis Capital Celebrates Historic Milestone: First Shipment of Stigma Grow Products to Portugal

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadabis Capital is thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in the history of Stigma Grow with the successful shipment of its premium cannabis products to Portugal. This significant event marks Stigma Grow's first international export, opening new doors for growth and expansion in the European market.

The shipment, which includes a selection of Stigma Grow's renowned cannabis products, showcases the company's commitment to quality and innovation in the cannabis industry. With a focus on sustainable cultivation practices, Stigma Grow has established itself as a leader in the Canadian market, and this international venture is a testament to the brand's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

"This is a historic moment not only for Stigma Grow but for Canadabis Capital as a whole," said Travis Mcintyre, CEO of Canadabis Capital. "Our successful entry into the Portuguese market is a reflection of our hard work, strategic planning, and the unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders. We are excited to introduce our high-quality products to European consumers and contribute to the growth of the cannabis industry in Portugal."

Portugal has emerged as a key player in the European cannabis market, with a growing demand for high-quality products. Stigma Grow's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of Portuguese consumers, who are increasingly seeking premium cannabis options.

The first shipment to Portugal not only highlights Stigma Grow's innovative product line but also underscores the company's vision of expanding its global footprint. With this initial export, Canadabis Capital and Stigma Grow are poised to explore further international opportunities, reinforcing their position as industry leaders.

As Canadabis Capital and Stigma Grow embark on this new chapter, the company remains dedicated to its core values of quality, sustainability, and community engagement. Moving forward, Canadabis Capital aims to establish strong partnerships in Portugal and beyond, ensuring that their products are accessible to consumers who prioritize quality and responsible sourcing.

ABOUT STIGMA GROW

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

