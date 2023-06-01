CANADABIS CAPITAL APPOINTS NICOLE BACSALMASI LL.B TO THE BOARD

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Nicole Bacsalmasi, LL.B has joined the Board of Directors and has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

As an Associate Principal with The Targeted Strategies Group, Nicole specializes in providing strategic insight and innovative solutions to family business owners and entrepreneurs to optimize their intergenerational wealth and solve their complex estate planning challenges.

She was most recently a partner in the securities department of the law firm Dentons Canada LLP, providing legal and business advice and direction to companies at all stages of development. Nicole has extensive experience supporting clients in a diverse range of industries, including Cannabis, oil and gas, energy, real estate and others.

Nicole has advised, public and private companies, family-owned businesses as well as investment dealers, on corporate and commercial transactions, public and private financings, acquisitions, mergers and reorganizations, stock exchange listing matters and other regulatory compliance matters. She received a Bachelors of Arts in Communications from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Alberta, and is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Nicole Bacsalmasi to our Board, with her vast knowledge of financial markets, both from a private equity and public company position." stated Travis McIntyre, President and CEO of CanadaBis. "We will greatly benefit from her wealth of experience and her proven track record of building and leading successful teams, employing strict capital discipline, and delivering outstanding returns to investors."

In addition, the Company announces that it has accepted the resignation of Don Cowie and Gregory Smith as a directors of the Company to make room for such new director appointments. The Board of Directors of the Company thanks Mr. Cowie and Mr. Smith for all of their efforts and wishes them well in tier new endeavours.

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

Our integrated subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held

1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Grow") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca

Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Roots") - 100% held

2103157 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "INDICAtive Collection") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca

Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held

SOURCE CanadaBis Capital Inc.

For further information: For more information, please visit or contact: [email protected], 1-888-STIGMA1, www.canadabis.com