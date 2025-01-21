CanadaBis Capital announces the appointment of Mr. Shane Chana as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital (CANB.V) a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Shane Chana as Chief Financial Officer.

As CanadaBis continues to evolve and push forward, we are pleased to report that Shane Chana, CPA, CA has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chana was elected a director of CanadaBis in January 2020 and has previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of CanadaBis from December 2022 to August 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Shane Chana back to our C -Suite as interim CFO and look forward to benefiting from his vast experience in the areas of finance and fiscal management. Under Shane's past tenure at Canadabis Capital the company flourished to the peak of its profitability, and we look forward to Shane's direction for the future", stated Travis McIntyre, President and CEO of CanadaBis. "We look forward to learning and benefitting from his proven track record of leading successful teams to deliver outstanding returns to investors. We look forward to his leadership role in taking the Company through its next, and most important phase of growth and development."

Mr. Chana will be replacing Mr. Richards and will be helping with the transition back to Mr. Chana. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Richards for his hard work and dedication during his time and wish him all the best in his new and exciting business ventures.

Travis McIntyre , Canadabis Capital CEO / Board

ABOUT STIGMA GROW

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis Brand Leader positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our business and operations; timing of the Sundial products coming to market; the demand and market for live-resin vape cartridges, and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions including: the ability of the Company's products to compete with the pricing and product availability on the black-market; the market demand for the Company's products; and assumptions concerning the Company's competitive advantages. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability to sustain or create a demand for a product; requirement for further capital; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

