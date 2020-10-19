Canada-wide Network of Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professionals Expands

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - In the Spring of this year, Smith Consulting Group Ltd. (SCGL) launched The Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professional Accreditation Program with the goal of training financial professionals and service providers to expertly guide Canadian homeowners through the process of implementing the mortgage conversion and wealth creation strategy known as The Smith Manoeuvre. SCGL is pleased to announce that the network continues to expand, with 20 professionals already accredited across the country, and another 20 working their way through the process, with more in the pipeline to register for the program.

Robinson Smith, president of SCGL, said, "In order to successfully implement this strategy which can reduce one's tax burden, see them eliminating their mortgage in record time, and build up significant wealth, a Canadian homeowner must ensure they get the proper financing, are investing wisely in qualified investments, and are tracking the flow of funds. The Smith Manoeuvre is not a complex strategy, but it is important to do it right and stay on track. This growing network of accredited professionals is there to help make sure the process of establishing and maintaining the strategy is a smooth one."

Since his book, Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom, was published a year ago, interest in the strategy from Canadian homeowners has increased significantly. To satisfy demand for professional assistance, Smith is training select realtors, mortgage brokers, investment advisors, mortgage conveyancers, insurance agents, and accountants in The Smith Manoeuvre and he's seeing results. Wrote S.J., who was referred to a number of Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professionals (SMCP):

"I am happy to report that the SMCP professionals that you have referred to me have been outstanding.

I have been working with [name withheld] for a few weeks now and he is helping to find the best mortgage for my needs. He is definitely a rockstar in his field of work. [name withheld] is the second rockstar that you have referred to me. He took some time to hear who I am and what my goals are. He is a highly educated individual and any advice or knowledge that he will pass on to me will be taken with the utmost respect. [name withheld] is the third rockstar you have referred to me. He is also a very educated individual and I have the utmost in confidence that he will assist in guiding me down the right path when it comes to structuring my accounts and managing the tax season, and to find me the best tax return."

With the goal of providing personal education to not just Canadian homeowners, but all Canadians including youth, SCGL is also following up on a number of initiatives.

SCGL is working with one of Canada's leading firms specializing in incorporated Personal Pension Plans to develop educational courses for the providers of financial services and for incorporated professionals. "The Smith Manoeuvre can be a powerful tool to ensure the future financial health of incorporated professionals such as doctors, dentists, lawyers and engineers", said Smith.

SCGL is also collaborating with an educational provider and app developer which specializes in financial education for youth and young adults.

In addition, the company is developing a second accreditation program for Canadians who are in the financial coaching field who wish to provide advanced education to Canadians on how to make their mortgages tax-deductible and create wealth in order to secure their financial futures.

About Smith Consulting Group Ltd. (SCGL) - SCGL is a privately held consulting business based in Sidney, British Columbia. The company focuses on delivering financial strategies and training to Canadian youth, taxpayers, homeowners and financial professionals.

