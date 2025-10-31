TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - In an era defined by digital transformation and geopolitical uncertainty, Canada through its G7 Presidency, is leading work with trusted international partners to strengthen supply chains, reduce dependencies and ensure access to the resources essential for clean energy, advanced manufacturing and defence.

Today, on the margins of the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with G7 and industry partners, announced the first round of strategic projects and measures under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance to accelerate the development of secure critical minerals supply chains.

The Critical Minerals Production Alliance leverages sovereign tools to operationalize projects that will strengthen global critical minerals supply chains. By working together, the Alliance will bring critical mineral projects into production with high standards that drive economic growth and protect national security.

Minister Hodgson announced 26 new investments, partnerships and measures to accelerate and unlock $6.4 billion of critical minerals projects. These include:

Mobilizing public and private capital to accelerate critical mineral projects, including for graphite, rare earth elements and scandium production.

to accelerate critical mineral projects, including for graphite, rare earth elements and scandium production. Securing offtake arrangements and co-investments in partnership with nine allied countries and industry partners from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, the United States, Australia and Ukraine.

in partnership with nine allied countries and industry partners from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, the United States, Australia and Ukraine. Entering offtake arrangements between the Government of Canada and Nouveau Monde Graphite and Rio Tinto for graphite and scandium, respectively.

between the Government of Canada and Nouveau Monde Graphite and Rio Tinto for graphite and scandium, respectively. Releasing the Roadmap to Promote Standards-Based Markets for Critical Minerals, a key deliverable under the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan (CMAP), as a direct followup to the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Canada's collaboration with international partners reinforces the country's reputation as a place to do business, strengthens its position as a trusted supplier and encourages greater investment in Canadian mining and processing projects. As part of the G7 CMAP, Minister Hodgson also highlighted up to $20.2 million in support of projects developed in collaboration with international partners to advance innovation in critical minerals research and development.

To further safeguard Canada's national security and sovereignty, the Government of Canada intends to leverage the Defence Production Act to stockpile critical minerals in order to:

Strengthen domestic capabilities in strategic sectors critical to national defence;

Mobilize and protect domestic production and ensure secure supply to Canadian and allied defence industries;

Support Arctic sovereignty and domestic and collective stockpiling efforts with trusted partners; and

Advance the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) deterrence and defence goals by expanding transatlantic capacity.

The Critical Minerals Production Alliance stands as proof that the G7 can work together to develop critical minerals supply chains in a time of growing competition and evolving geopolitical context.

In advance of key events such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2026 Ministerial Meeting and the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Annual Conference (PDAC), Canada will continue to take the necessary steps -- in close collaboration with G7 and other like-minded countries -- to diversify, strengthen and secure critical minerals supply chains to ensure a safe and prosperous future for all Canadians.

"Canada is moving quickly to secure the critical minerals that power our clean energy future, advanced manufacturing and national defence. Through the Critical Minerals Production Alliance and the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan, we are mobilizing capital, forging international partnerships and using every tool at our disposal to build resilient, sustainable and secure supply chains. These investments are foundational to Canada's sovereignty, competitiveness and leadership in the global economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada has the resources, the know-how and the drive to lead, and these new investments and partnerships will help secure our future. By developing more critical mineral projects here at home, working closely with our G7 partners and supporting new technologies that make mining cleaner and more efficient, we're building the foundation for a safer, more sustainable energy future. This is how we protect Canadians, create good jobs, boost supply chains and strengthen our sovereignty at a time when access to critical minerals is key to both our economy and our national security."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"These investments strengthen Canada's contributions to NATO and reinforce our collective resilience. By taking action now, we are safeguarding Canada and our allies against supply chain vulnerabilities and reducing dependence on unreliable sources. As global demand for critical minerals accelerates, building secure, sustainable and resilient supply chains isn't just sound economic policy -- it's vital to our shared security and prosperity."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"Canada is leading the charge to build the secure, sustainable and transparent supply chains the world needs. Through our G7 Presidency and the launch of the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, we are setting a global benchmark for strategic collaboration and economic resilience. This is about more than resources -- it's about Canada shaping the future of clean energy, advanced manufacturing and defence while reinforcing our position as a trusted partner on the world stage."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec regions

"Critical minerals power the technologies and clean energy systems that drive Canada's future. Our investments in these projects reflect our commitment to innovation, economic growth, and strong global partnerships -- all essential to building the strongest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Canada's leadership through the G7 is helping shape the future of secure, sustainable and trusted supply chains. Trade and investment go hand in hand in driving that progress -- by deepening international partnerships and unlocking new investment, we're ensuring that Canadian critical minerals power not only the clean economy of tomorrow but also the prosperity and security of our partners today."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

"Critical minerals power the technologies that define our digital and clean energy future -- from AI and advanced computing to electric vehicles and defence systems. By partnering with our G7 allies and Canadian innovators, we're securing the resources and supply chains that keep Canada competitive and sovereign in a changing world. This is how we turn natural advantage into strategic strength -- and build the trusted, technology-driven economy of the future."

The Honourable Evan Solomon

Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario

"In an increasingly uncertain global landscape, Canada is taking action to secure the resources that are crucial to our defence and economy. Designating critical minerals as essential to Canada's national interests under the Defence Production Act is a decisive step in protecting the sovereignty of our strategic resources. This measure deepens Canada's strategic alignment with NATO and our allies, strengthens supply chain resilience and secures reliable access to the resources our domestic defence industry depends on."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State for Defence Procurement

"These initiatives reflect Canada's commitment to responsible resource development and international collaboration. By investing in innovation and aligning with trusted partners, we are strengthening our position as a reliable supplier of critical minerals and reinforcing our role in shaping the standards and technologies that will define the future of energy and defence. Canada is creating the conditions for competitive free markets that catalyze private investment and create good-paying jobs for our citizens."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Ontario is a stable, ethical and democratic supplier of critical minerals that is emerging as having one of the fastest permit approval systems in the G7. Ontario is proud to support the processing of rare earths and to commit to swift approvals on the Ucore project as we work to end the Chinese government's dominance of rare earths elements. We will move with speed in collaboration with the federal government to support made-in-Canada processing of critical minerals that will help drive the clean energy economy and create good jobs for Ontario workers."

The Honourable Stephen Lecce

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines

The G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, announced in June 2025 at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, represent a shared commitment by G7 partners to diversify the responsible production and supply of critical minerals, encourage investments in critical mineral projects and local value creation, and promote innovation.

The Defence Production Act gives the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement the authority to acquire defence supplies and construct defence projects. It enables Canada to regulate access to controlled goods, support strategic industries and stockpile essential materials such as critical minerals.

gives the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement the authority to acquire defence supplies and construct defence projects. It enables Canada to regulate access to controlled goods, support strategic industries and stockpile essential materials such as critical minerals. Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's commitment to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP this fiscal year. As announced in June, the Government of Canada will be investing $9 billion this fiscal year to re-build, re-arm and re-invest in the Canadian Armed Forces and will strengthen Canada's sovereignty and security and drive economic growth for defence in this pivotal moment.

