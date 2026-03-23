PORT COLBORNE, ON, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the City of Port Colborne are investing a combined $140,000 in a natural infrastructure project that will improve stormwater drainage and provide improved facilities for outdoor recreation.

The project will construct an approximate 6,100 square-metre wetland and 450 metres of gravel walking paths at Centennial Park in Port Colborne. Wetlands act as natural sponges, helping to soak up rain water, snow melt, and run-off. Their ability to retain water helps to protect the surrounding area from flooding, while also increasing biodiversity. Part of the project will include planting native trees and shrubs. This project will create a wetland that is both environmentally sustainable and a beautiful place for residents to visit.

Port Colborne is one of Niagara Region's fastest-growing municipalities. With significant housing developments expected, reducing environmental impact is a key concern for the City. Natural infrastructure projects like wetland construction increase natural habitat area and help to protect new and current communities from the effects of climate change.

Quotes

"The Great Lakes are one of our most valuable natural assets, supporting both the health of our communities and Ontario's economy. Protecting them is essential. That's why our government is proud to partner with the City of Port Colborne to invest in natural wetlands that enhance biodiversity while helping communities better withstand flooding and the impacts of climate change."

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This project supports sustainable growth while protecting our environment and expanding green spaces for residents. We're grateful for the Government of Canada's support through the Natural Infrastructure Fund and the positive impact this investment will have on Port Colborne."

His Worship William Steele, Mayor of the City of Port Colborne

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $48,800 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the City of Port Colborne is contributing $91,200.

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date, over $86.7 million has been announced for over 40 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Tiana Melnychuk, Communications Coordinator, City of Port Colborne, 905-228-8106, [email protected]