Canada to Invest in Urban Climate Solutions in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change and want to be part of the solution. By investing in new technologies and projects that reduce pollution and make our communities more resilient to climate change, we can also create jobs, make life more affordable for families and businesses, and help Canadian companies compete and win in the new global low-carbon economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, announced a $22-million investment for the Ottawa Community Foundation to establish an urban climate centre in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Community Foundation will operate the new Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) local urban climate centre — one of seven new centres across Canada that are helping reduce the business risks associated with developing new technologies to help cleantech and climate solutions get to market sooner. This investment will also help establish a network across Canada that supports community leadership to improve energy efficiency and put practical climate solutions into action.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal FundTM will serve as the national centre for the LC3 program. Announced in Budget 2019, LC3 is part of Canada's $1.01-billion plan to reduce carbon pollution by making communities more energy-efficient. It will leverage federal investments to collaborate with private investors, public agencies, utilities, non-profit organizations and other levels of government to build long-term clean energy solutions.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities estimates Canada's energy efficiency sector supported 436,000 jobs in 2018 — a number expected to grow by 8.3 percent this year alone. Investments like these are helping the energy-efficiency sector grow faster, supporting good, middle-class jobs and making the future healthier and more affordable for Canadians.

Through the national Generation Energy dialogue, we heard Canadians want our country to remain a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. To support this goal and achieve Canada's climate commitments, Canada is investing over $60 billion in clean energy projects, public transit, reducing pollution, and improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses across the country.

Quotes

"As our climate changes, people in cities and communities across Canada are coming up with practical, affordable solutions. The global market for climate solutions is worth trillions of dollars — so by investing in local climate solutions, we can help Canadian workers and companies succeed in the biggest economic opportunity of our generation. Establishing an urban climate centre here in Ottawa will also help make Ottawa's homes and buildings more energy-efficient, while keeping life affordable and supporting good local jobs."

Catherine McKenna

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"We already see our cities leading the way on low-carbon innovation, and this investment will unlock so much potential to go further — to build cost-saving energy solutions that build better lives for Canadians."

Bill Karsten

President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities



"With this strategic investment, we are well positioned to apply our expertise in endowment management and our solid relationships with local partners to contribute to the success of Ottawa's LC3 Centre. Together, we will pursue solutions that dramatically reduce carbon emissions, create local economic opportunities and help build our resilience to climate impacts. The Centre will support research, education, advocacy and action to ease policy, regulatory, financial and other barriers to practical solutions."

Marco Pagani

President and CEO, Ottawa Community Foundation

