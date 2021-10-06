Canada to India: Go in a New Direction

PSA Halifax is a container terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is owned and operated by PSA International, a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With natural deepwater, year-round ice-free access and the capability to handle the largest vessels visiting North America's east coast, PSA Halifax's commitment to service reflects a management team with diverse international experience. Building networked coastal and inland rail solutions, PSA Halifax offers global Carriers and Logistics providers a reliable route to market and capability as the Atlantic hub. Visit us at www.psahalifax.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram (@psahalifax).

SOURCE PSA Halifax