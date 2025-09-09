OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will co-host the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, on October 30 and 31, 2025.

Building on the G7 Summit in Kananaskis—where leaders adopted the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and the Leaders' Statement on AI for Prosperity, as well as welcomed the Critical Minerals Production Alliance—energy ministers will engage on energy security and affordability, building resilient supply chains and the role of innovation and emerging technology.

Environment ministers will also advance G7 leadership on environmental priorities, such as extreme weather prediction, and preparedness and response, advancing the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter; driving a circular economy for priority and emerging sectors; international freshwater coordination; and conserving and protecting oceans.

Select events will be open to accredited media. Further details, including information on how to register, will be made available in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"It is more important than ever to ensure Canada and our G7 allies have a reliable, secure, and affordable energy and mineral supply, and Canada can play a leadership role with our abundant natural resources. We look forward to engaging our G7 partners in Toronto, building economies that are resilient and nations that are secure, through energy and resource leadership."

– The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is proud to host our G7 partners this October. I look forward to constructive discussions on the environmental and climate challenges that matter most, from wildfires and extreme weather, to building community resilience, advancing a circular economy, and protecting our oceans and freshwater. This meeting is an opportunity to drive innovative, practical solutions, deepen international cooperation, and deliver real results for people and the planet. Together, we can strengthen our collective resolve to safeguard the environment and ensure a more secure, sustainable future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies ( Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Japan , the United Kingdom , and the United States , as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

, , , , , the , and , as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues. The Ministers' Meeting will support concrete action that aligns with the broader priorities of Canada's G7 Presidency: protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and securing the partnerships of the future.

G7 Presidency: protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and securing the partnerships of the future. On October 29, 2025 , on the margins of the Ministerial, Canada will co-host the second Energy Innovation Forum with the International Energy Agency. Minister Hodgson will join Canadian and international industry and thought leaders to engage in discussions on accelerating energy innovation, including in key areas like AI for energy innovation, carbon dioxide removal, and batteries.

, on the margins of the Ministerial, will co-host the second Energy Innovation Forum with the International Energy Agency. Minister will join Canadian and international industry and thought leaders to engage in discussions on accelerating energy innovation, including in key areas like AI for energy innovation, carbon dioxide removal, and batteries. Side events with the Atlantic Council and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce—the current president of the Business 7 (B7)—will provide opportunities for important discussions with business and local leaders on key energy issues facing us today, while profiling Canadian leadership and opportunities in the natural resource sector.

On the margins of the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, Canada will be hosting the 9th annual Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA9) in Toronto, Ontario , gathering partners to advance global climate commitments and help build climate competitive economies.

Associated links

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Gregory Frame, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]; Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Environment and Climate Change Canada, Media Relations, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]