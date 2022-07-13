Canada To Host 2022 World Championship Magician Competition

Magicians across Canada have reason to celebrate this July. The 28th FISM World Championship of Magic, the world's largest magician competition, is coming to Quebec City from July 25-30. A historic first for Canadian magicians.

QUEBEC CITY, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Over two thousand magicians will attend the 28th FISM World Championship of Magic this July 25 - 30, 2022. The six-day event in Quebec City features the world's greatest magicians, magic shows, secret lectures, and over one hundred magicians competing for the coveted FISM Grand Prix top prize.

"We're incredibly proud," says Renée-Claude Auclair, FISM Quebec 2022 co-organizer and President of the Canadian Association of Magicians. "Quebec City will soon welcome thousands of magicians from over fifty countries for an unforgettable celebration of magic."

FISM is Federation Internationale des Societes Magiques. It's the highest governing body for over 80,000 magicians worldwide and one hundred regional associations, including the Canadian Association of Magicians. Since its founding in 1948, FISM has never appeared in any western country.

"This is a historic decision because the World Championship of Magic has never come to North America," says Ryan Joyce, vice-president of the Canadian Association of Magicians. "No country west of the United Kingdom has ever hosted FISM."

Throughout history, Canada has nurtured many world champion magicians. Recently, America's Got Talent Winner Shin Lim won first place for close-up magic in Italy at the 2015 Rimini XXVI FISM World Championship. The Canadian Association of Magicians sponsored Shin Lim's award-winning competition appearance.

Greg Frewin is a FISM World Champion magician who performs nightly at his theatre in Niagara Falls, "These six days in Quebec City will change a handful of magicians' lives forever," says Frewin. "In 1994 in Japan, I competed and won. Almost three decades later, I am proud to return to the FISM stage– this time in my own country."

The 28th FISM World Championships of Magic will take place in Quebec City this July 25-30, 2022. For information and scheduling, visit https://fismquebec2022.com. To learn more about the Canadian Association of Magicians, visit https://cammagic.org.

For further information: Renée-Claude Auclair, [email protected], President, FISM Quebec 2022 President, Canadian Association of Magicians; Ryan Joyce, [email protected], Vice-President, Canadian Association of Magicians, Producer, OWOW, Magic Festival; Greg Frewin c/o Serena, [email protected], FISM World Champion Magician, Magician of the Year