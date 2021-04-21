Canada the Entryway to a Parallel Universe in new Fantasy Series

"Terra Nova, Book 1 is thrilling, hair-raising, and entertaining. Author MtG wrote a rousing book which will have you put all your attention on the characters."- Hollywood Book Reviews

The best part? Terra Nova, Book 1, sets Kitchener-Waterloo, ON as the gateway to parallel universes. According to the author though, Kitchener-Waterloo isn't the only gateway. In Book 2 of the Terra Nova series we will see other gateways across the country, including ones in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

"She created this world, where it's exactly what would happen if there's basically no people left. It's just an entire vampire society…How would they survive? What would they farm?" -CTV

The book is receiving positive reviews on both Goodreads and Amazon. It has also been picked up by a number of international social media influencers.

"I know when we think of vampires, we always think of Twilight. There have been numerous storylines similar but let me tell you, Terra Nova is definitely an original read and one I recommend. I also want to add that the fantasy aspect is believable, and the protagonist of Evangeline is likable in a way that makes me want Book 2!"- Carly-Rae, Book Blogger and Influencer (@heyitscarlyrae)

Terra Nova can be purchased at all major bookstores as well as amazon.

Buy Terra Nova Through Indigo

Buy Terra Nova through Amazon

For more about the author Marlena Guzowski

SOURCE MtG

For further information: Okiki Consulting, [email protected], (306) 716-0324