BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government has introduced sweeping reforms to make bail laws stricter and sentencing laws tougher for repeat and violent offending, to support the front lines, and to invest in long-term prevention.



Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, together with the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime, highlighted the newly introduced Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. The sweeping reforms are detailed in over 80 clauses of targeted changes to the bail and sentencing framework, informed by extensive consultations. Notably, these reforms would help address auto theft and organized crime in our communities.

Cracking down on auto theft

The legislation proposes to make bail laws stricter for cases of auto theft. It would create new reverse onuses for violent and organized crime-related auto theft, break and enter of a home, and trafficking in persons, among other offences, meaning that the offenders would need to prove why they should obtain bail.

The proposed reforms would also toughen sentencing laws for repeat and violent crime, including car theft and extortion, meaning those found guilty could spend more time in prison. Proposed amendments would require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter, and extortion and arson. It would also allow consecutive sentences for repeat violent offending. This means serving one sentence after another instead of serving sentences for multiple offences at the same time.

Tougher sentences for organized crime

With these proposed amendments, bail would be more difficult to get, especially in cases of organized crime and repeat offenders, home invasion, human trafficking, assault involving strangulation, and extortion involving violence. Changes would make clear that in reverse onus cases, courts must closely scrutinize the bail plan of the accused, who would be required to clearly demonstrate that their plan is reliable and credible, in order to be released on bail.

For sentencing, the bill would add aggravating factors to allow for increased sentences for organized retail theft and offences interfering with essential infrastructures, such as copper theft. In addition, for any organized crime-related offence, courts would be required to consider a sentence that reflects society's disapproval of the crime and that deters the offender and others from committing the offence.

These changes to the Criminal Code by the federal government will only be effective if provincial and territorial governments do their part in supporting their implementation. This includes properly managing and resourcing the administration of justice, including police and Crown attorneys under their jurisdiction, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails and victim services. The federal government looks forward to continuing to work with provincial and territorial governments to ensure the proper functioning of the criminal justice system.

A strong Canada means strong protections for our communities and a Criminal Code that responds to emerging threats, protects victims of crime, and keeps our kids safe. This is the latest in a series of reforms to strengthen community safety and Canada's justice system. In the coming months, the Government of Canada will bring forward further changes to address court delays, strengthen victims' rights, better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and keep children safe from horrific crimes.

Quotes

"Canada's new government is moving ahead with sweeping reforms to keep Canadians safe. We're proposing over 80 clauses of targeted changes that will make bail harder to get while also toughening sentencing laws for repeat and violent offenders. We are supporting police on the front lines, and we are investing in long-term prevention, like housing, mental health, and youth programs, so communities are safer over time. In the coming months, we will also bring forward additional measures to better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and to keep children safe from horrific crimes."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Through the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, Canada's new government is introducing sweeping reforms to make bail laws stricter and sentencing laws tougher for repeat and violent offenders. These reforms will make bail harder to get, including in cases of repeat and violent offenders, and ensure that those who commit serious crimes face real consequences. A strong Canada means strong protections for communities like ours in Brampton North--Caledon, with laws that respond to emerging threats, protect victims, and keep our families and kids safe."

Ruby Sahota

Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) and Member of Parliament for Brampton North--Caledon

"Our residents deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities. I support the federal government's action through Bill C-14 to strengthen bail and sentencing laws and crack down on organized crime. This is a very positive step in the right direction for public safety. These reforms reflect what Brampton, and many other cities have been calling for--tougher consequences for repeat and violent offenders, and stronger tools to keep our communities safe. I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Fraser and all levels of government to ensure these changes deliver real results for Canadians."

Patrick Brown

Mayor of Brampton

"In Brampton, residents are concerned about rising crime in our community. This bail and sentencing reform is an important step toward making our communities safer - our government will continue to advocate for the security of all Canadians."

Amandeep Sodhi

Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

"Community safety is a top priority for families in Brampton. These reforms will help ensure that those who repeatedly threaten public safety are held accountable. The Federal Government is taking concrete steps -- working closely with Peel Regional Police, the province, local leaders, and community partners -- to keep our neighbourhoods safe and give residents peace of mind."

Sonia Sidhu

Member of Parliament for Brampton South

Quick Facts

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted 2,277 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports in 2024, an increase of over 25% compared to the previous year, and 1,185 since the beginning of 2025. The CBSA has established a 24/7 central point of contact for police to coordinate requests to locate vehicles that may be tracked to a marine port or intermodal facility and continues to act on 100% of referrals.

While the national police-reported crime rate decreased between 1998 and 2014 (-37%), it has started an upward trend (+12%) between 2014 and 2024. While there has been a 4% decrease in 2024 compared to 2023, everyone in Canada, alongside the Government, are deeply concerned with the overall rise in crime over the past decade.

Those released from custody are more likely to reoffend as compared to those who were subject to some form of community supervision. Reoffending frequently involves a breach of conditions associated with previous criminal justice system involvement.

The Government of Canada's $1.3 billion Border Plan continues to fight against organized crime, the illegal fentanyl trade, and money laundering, which have long been tied to auto theft.

The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft was developed in collaboration with other levels of government, law enforcement and industry following the National Summit in February 2024.

Since early 2024, the Government of Canada has invested $15 million to bolster law enforcement efforts targeting auto theft and support a coordinated domestic and international response to this crime. The CBSA also received $28 million to increase its capacity to identify and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles, explore technological solutions, share intelligence and collaborate with domestic partners to recover stolen vehicles.

Canada's criminal justice system is a shared responsibility of the provinces, territories and the federal government. The federal government is responsible for enacting criminal law, while provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the administration of justice. Provinces are responsible for conducting most bail hearings and enforcing bail conditions, as well as operating most remand facilities. Several provinces have recently taken steps to address the issue of repeat violent offenders.

