HANNOVER MESSE brings together companies from all over the world to showcase the leading-edge industrial technologies that will shape the industries of the future

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's largest trade fair for industrial technology, and Canada is honoured to be the partner country for 2025. We are ready to showcase Canada's expertise in the industrial and technological space by highlighting leading-edge innovations that will strengthen, grow and build trade and investment relationships for Canadian companies internationally.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, officially launched preparations for Canada's partner country year at HANNOVER MESSE. As partner country for 2025, Canada aims to strengthen its European relationships and forge partnerships between Canadian businesses and global companies focused on digital technologies, industrial transformation, clean technologies and resilient supply chains. Canada's participation at HANNOVER MESSE as partner country will highlight our strong value proposition as a great place to do business and invest.

Over the course of the next year, Canada will work to build a strong and diverse participation at HANNOVER MESSE 2025. More than 70 Canadian companies across key industrial sectors, such as automation, robotics, digital technologies, hydrogen and fuel cells, and e-mobility, attended HANNOVER MESSE 2024. For 2025, Canada intends to build on this participation, showcasing more than 200 Canadian companies. Representatives of companies participating at HANNOVER MESSE will have the opportunity to meet face to face with international investors and potential customers from Germany, Europe and beyond, creating opportunities, opening markets and creating jobs.

"Canada has been chosen as partner country for HANNOVER MESSE 2025, and we are ready to showcase our digital innovations and energy solutions. Canada has a skilled workforce and impressive businesses that we are excited to share with the world. We are reinforcing our relationship with Europe and continuing our international collaboration."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada has a dynamic and mutually beneficial trade and investment relationship with Germany. I look forward to Canada's role as partner country for HANNOVER MESSE 2025 and the opportunity for Canadian businesses to build on the growing links we have with Europe and the world in science, technology and innovation."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

"Hannover Messe 2024 offered opportunities to more than 80 enthusiastic Canadian companies to showcase their solutions for advanced manufacturing and do business on a truly global stage. The spotlight will be even brighter next year when Canada is partner country at the fair. We're hoping at least 200 companies will join us in 2025. Whether they are looking for customers, innovation partners, or intelligence about leading trends in industrial technology we guarantee they won't be disappointed!"

– Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen

HANNOVER MESSE brings together decision makers from government and global businesses, providing a platform to discuss industrial trends and transformations. The week-long event typically attracts 6,000 exhibitors and over 200,000 attendees.

