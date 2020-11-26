Canada Takeout Expands Platform, Urges Canadians To Make #TakeoutDay A Staple

"From March until September, the restaurant market Canada-wide lost $11B in sales," explained Robert Carter, a Managing Partner with The StratonHunter Group. "Research at Dalhousie University now suggests that, of consumer spending, over $6B will shift from the grocery and on-premise restaurant category to the online space."

"Even when we get back to somewhat of a normal environment once there's a vaccine and the pandemic eventually comes to an end, the online growth has been so dramatic in changing behaviour that it will continue to be a strong area for restaurants" said Carter.

Carter projects customers will be leveraging the digital relationships they have with their favourite restaurants much more than they did previously. This is where CT's consumer-facing restaurant map, takeout-centric blog and newsletter will be so valuable to potential customers: it will be seamless for customers to find, order from and support their local restaurants and restaurateurs.

CT's new platform is designed around themed occasions and culinary diversity (supported by brands like French's, Campbell's, and Frank's RedHot, and points Canadians to restaurants that serve the featured dishes.

Restaurant operators wishing to get involved with CT can apply on the CT website. Benefits include dish spotlight opportunities, product rebates via an industry newsletter and a consumer-targeted newsletter, which is coming soon.

Both consumer and foodservice brands can follow the CT story on LinkedIn.

About Canada Takeout: We're here to remind Canadians to make takeout a regular part of their meal planning, to support your local restaurants, and to celebrate delicious food.

Restaurants are a key component of our economy and our communities. We believe that supporting them by ordering takeout demonstrates our commitment to the diversity and culture that makes Canada what it is – all while helping our restauranteurs to stay afloat. What's not to love?

Canada Takeout can help you to:

Find dinner tonight with our Restaurant Map

with our Discover foods and trends, on our Blog

and trends, on our Keep on top of food news with announcements and our Instagram

with announcements and our Find deals and get special offers through our Newsletter

Our mission is simple: order takeout.

