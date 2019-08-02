Canada supports the efforts of Manitoba Indigenous groups to rebuild their nations

BROKENHEAD OJIBWAY NATION, MB, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has committed to transformative change to renew relationships with Indigenous peoples, and continues to support Indigenous groups seeking to rebuild their nations in a manner that responds to the priorities and unique needs of their communities.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that Canada has provided $2,300,000 this fiscal year to three Indigenous groups in Manitoba through the Nation Rebuilding Program. This week Parliamentary Secretary, Marc Miller, met with Chief Clarence Easter, Chemawawin Cree Nation to discuss the Treaty Five Nation Rebuilding project and learn more about their communities' unique priorities and needs relating to rebuilding their nation.

Made possible by Budget 2018, the Nation Rebuilding Program provides funding to support activities facilitating Indigenous groups' own path to reconstituting their nations. The program is an important step forward in renewing nation-to-nation relationships, improving their well-being and economic prosperity and developing healthier, more sustainable communities.

Quotes

"I was honoured to meet with Chief Clarence Easter, Chemawawin Cree Nation to discuss Treaty Five Nation Rebuilding efforts and the unique needs of communities in the Treaty Five Nation."

Marc Miller

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Together with Indigenous groups we are working to support a renewed nation-to-nation relationship that responds to the priorities and unique needs of communities. Nation-rebuilding activities such as those with the Treaty Five Nation are an important step down the path to achieving these goals."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Treaty 5 is the foundation of our relationship with the Crown. Reconciliation must also be based on this relationship. Rebuilding our nations and governance that results in self-rule and independence is long overdue and we are grateful of Canada's commitment on reconciliation through the Nation Rebuilding Program."

Chief Clarence Easter

Treaty Five

Quick Facts

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups should begin to reconstitute themselves as nations.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available for five years starting in 2018-19 to support Indigenous groups of the same nation coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

in funding has been made available for five years starting in 2018-19 to support Indigenous groups of the same nation coming together to build capacity at the nation level. The three Indigenous groups in Manitoba who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2019-20 are: the Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. on behalf of First Nations in Treaty 2 Territory; Island Lake Tribal Council; and, Treaty Five Nation.

Associated Links

Nation Rebuilding Program

Nation Rebuilding Program Guidelines

Contributions to support the Nation Rebuilding Program

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: GovCan – Indigenous

Facebook: GovCan – Indigenous peoples

Instagram: @gcIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: media may contact: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable, Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

