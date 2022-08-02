

Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.





A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.





The Hope for Wellness Help line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca





The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

TEETL'IT GWICH'IN BAND COUNCIL, NT, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The locating of unmarked burials at former residential school sites across Canada is a tragic reminder of the abuse that many Indigenous children suffered in these institutions. The Government of Canada is working with Survivors, and affected families and communities to address historical wrongs and the lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of residential schools. Part of this work includes efforts being made to locate and commemorate missing children who attended residential schools, as well as responding to Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76.

Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council has undertaken work to provide a healthy and safe space for their community members to grieve and heal from those who never returned home from residential schools. The Band Council held two grieving and healing workshops for Survivors, their families, and community members to come together to share their feelings, their stories and the ongoing impacts of residential schools. This community-led initiative allowed Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council to undertake this work in their own way and at their own pace to advance intergenerational healing.

Today, Wanda Pascal, Chief of Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council; and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced funding totalling $41,140 to Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council for this important work.

Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and building relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians.

Quotes

"The funding will support a number of coordinated activities to allow community members, from our youth to our elders, to reengage with the energy of mother nature. It is good for us to receive this funding and we will continue these land activities to heal as a community moving forward."

Chief Wanda Pascal

Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council

"Our thoughts are with the Survivors, their families and community members as they embark on their healing journey together, in their own way and at their own pace. We recognize the painful legacy of residential schools and remain committed to supporting First Nations in addressing the harms done."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Teetl'it Zheh, meaning "people of the head waters," are a dene people who live in the Mackenzie Delta near Fort McPherson in the Northwest Territories .

in the . Budget 2022 has allocated an additional $122 million over the next three years to the Residential School Missing Children's – Community Support Funding program, bringing the Government of Canada's total investment to $238.8 million to date to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76 on residential schools missing children and burial information.

over the next three years to the Residential School Missing Children's – Community Support Funding program, bringing the Government of total investment to to date to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action 72 to 76 on residential schools missing children and burial information. A National Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Hope for Wellness Help line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Associated links

Teetl'IT Gwich'in Band Council

Residential Schools Missing Children–Community Support Funding

Government of Canada enhances support to Indigenous communities to respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools - Canada.ca

Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program

Missing Children and Burial Information–Calls to Action 72-76

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Renelle Arsenault, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]