GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre announced an investment of $25.3 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) under the National Housing Strategy to support affordable homes in Northwest Alberta. These projects are providing safe and affordable housing to seniors and people who are at risk of homelessness, ensuring they have a place to call home within their chosen communities.

RHI funding includes:

$8.9 M for 34 modular units in Bigstone Cree Nation

for 34 modular units in Bigstone Cree Nation $1.8 M for 5 infill homes in Swan River First Nation

for 5 infill homes in Swan River First Nation $4.3 M for 20 homes in Woodland Cree First Nation

for 20 homes in Woodland Cree First Nation $4.1 M for 12 modular homes in East Prairie Metis Settlement

for 12 modular homes in East Prairie Metis Settlement $3.9 M for 10 homes in Horselake First Nation

for 10 homes in Horselake First Nation $2.0 M for 12 additional apartments in Losegun Manor in Fox Creek

Woodland Cree Nation contributed $484,000 and Horselake First Nation contributed $271,000 to support the projects in their communities, and the Municipal District of Greenview invested $2 M for the Losegun Manor expansion.

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting better housing outcomes for communities across the country and we are quickly creating safe and affordable homes for those in need of housing. This funding will have a meaningful impact on creating new, affordable housing for vulnerable individuals and families, enabling them to remain within their chosen communities. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for far too many First Nations and Metis people as well as Albertans. We are working to ensure everyone in these communities has a safe place to call home. This investment through the Rapid Housing Initiative will help the most vulnerable citizens in Northwest Alberta. It will also make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in the province and across the country." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

Quick facts:

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

