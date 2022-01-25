CANADA SUPPORTS RAPID HOUSING PROJECTS IN ALBERTA

HINTON, AB, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery, especially for communities across the country, including in Alberta.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced close to $2.3 million to support the construction of permanent affordable housing units for individuals and families in the town of Hinton under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

Located at 137 Maurer Drive, the Boutin Lands Modular Homes project involves the construction of 8 units of safe and secure housing for women, Indigenous peoples, and individuals living with disabilities who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides funding to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with the construction of new rental housing units, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion/rehabilitation of existing buildings to affordable housing. Investments made under the RHI will support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our government wants to ensure that everyone in Canada has a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to supporting those who need it most by quickly providing over 700 new affordable housing units for individuals and families who are vulnerable in Alberta to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for too many Albertans, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home. This additional funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will help those most vulnerable and will make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in Alberta and across the country." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"It's essential to the Town of Hinton to provide affordable and adequate housing for those who are in need, especially when it comes to our most vulnerable and marginalized groups in the community. Although there is still plenty of work to do, today's announcement is a step in the right direction. I would like to thank everyone involved in this project and for all their hard work. I am grateful for the partnership approach with CMHC and for their contribution of $ 2.3 million dollars in grant funding that will provide safe, affordable, and adequate housing in Hinton. I'm excited that our Council is focused and determined on bringing more projects, such as this one, to our community." - Mayor Marcel Michaels, Town of Hinton

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative is a $2.5 billion program that will quickly create over 10,000 new affordable homes for Canadians who need it most.

The first phase of the RHI was successful, and $1.5 billion was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams:

The Cities Stream: $500 million in funding to municipalities across Canada.



The Projects Stream: $1 billion is allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and have not yet received funding.

is allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and have not yet received funding. Close to 33% per cent of the combined RHI funding has gone towards women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

