Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects for First Nations in Kenora

KENORA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as communities across the country, including those in Kenora, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, announced details of an approximately $21.1 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 85 units of affordable homes for First Nations in Kenora.

85 new homes will be built in the following seven Indigenous communities: Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, Deer Lake First Nation, Eagle Lake First Nation, Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Mishkeegogamang First Nation, and Webequie First Nation.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as First Nations in Kenora. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes must be a priority for the Government of Canada. That is why First Nations are a priority group under our government's National Housing Strategy, and why we are working with Indigenous partners to build rapid housing. Together we are building a generation of new, permanent housing that we can all be proud of." – Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"The ongoing pandemic has only worsened an already overwhelming challenge in providing housing for our most vulnerable citizens. The CMHC Rapid Housing approval will allow us to accelerate urgently needed rental housing for our members and their families at a time when so many are struggling to find safe and affordable housing in the community and surrounding area." – Chief Chris Skead of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation

"Eagle Lake First Nation greatly appreciates CMHC's Rapid Housing Initiative investment into our Community of Migisi Sahgaigan. Like many other First Nations in Canada, housing is a major crisis in our community. The construction of these 10 modular housing units really demonstrates the immediate need of housing need in our community. It is imperative that this partnership between Canada and all First Nations grows every day to ensure that no First Nation youth, adult or elder is left without a place to call home." – Chief Arnold Gardner, Eagle Lake First Nation

"The remote Independent Nation of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug welcomes Canada's investment for the immediate construction of 5 new modular homes and 10 regular stick build homes for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug members. The investment signals our ongoing efforts of a relationship between Canada and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and will go a substantial way in meeting the critical housing shortage for more than 300 units required in our community. This investment addresses an ambition that is desired within our long-term housing strategy: an improvement of housing conditions for Oji-Cree elders, single mother families and lower income groups in the community." – Chief Donald Morris, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

"Mishkeegogamang First Nation would like to thank CMHC for being selected to receive 5 Houses through the RHI Program. The new houses will help alleviate some of the overcrowding in our community. We will look forward to work with CMHC on future housing opportunities." – Chief & Council, Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Quick facts:

Under the RHI Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.





. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. Nationally, at 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of 3000 permanent affordable housing units thanks to the support of the provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.





The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.





The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

