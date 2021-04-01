Canada Supports Rapid Housing in Ontario

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as communities across the country are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced over $75.2 million through its Projects Stream to support the construction of 301 permanent affordable housing units for individuals and families in Ontario, with over half of the units committed to Indigenous peoples, and over one third to women and children.

This is in addition to the $292.1 million announced for municipalities across the province under the Major Cities Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative for the creation of over 800 affordable housing units.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government wants to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to supporting those who need it most by quickly providing over 300 new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families in Ontario to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy continues to provide housing for Canadians from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The Rapid Housing Initiative is good housing policy and a strong public health response. It shows that both challenges can be addressed quickly and permanently by delivering real housing to real people, in real time. There is more to do, and there is more to come, but this is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

Nationally, at 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of 3,000 permanent affordable housing units.

The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units being created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The Rapid Housing Initiative's $500 million Major Cities Stream is also delivering results for Ontarians as follows:

Major Cities Stream is also delivering results for Ontarians as follows: $10.8 million to Hamilton to create 45 units

to to create 45 units

$7.5 million to London to create 61 units

to to create 61 units

$31.9 million to Ottawa to create 109 units

to to create 109 units

$203.3 million to Toronto to create 540 units

to to create 540 units

$8.2 million to the Region of Waterloo to create 42 units

to the Region of to create 42 units

$30.4 million to Peel Region with units to be announced in the near future

to Peel Region with units to be announced in the near future Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

