CANADA SUPPORTS NEW AFFORDABLE HOMES FOR ALBERTANS

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 410 new affordable housing units are on the way for Albertans in need through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP).

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary—Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Provincial Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, the Honourable Nicholas Milliken, Provincial Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of the City of Calgary announced a combined investment of nearly $66 million to support 11 affordable housing projects in Alberta.

The federal government is providing up to $32.5 million in funding for the AHPP through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The AHPP will support a range of initiatives, including development of new affordable housing for seniors, families, veterans, and women and children. Other projects will increase the number of beds available for addictions recovery, and to enable major renovations to improve existing affordable housing units.

Funding has been provided for the following projects:

Calgary

$15.2 million to the City of Calgary to renovate affordable apartments

to the to renovate affordable apartments $4 million to Fresh Start Recovery to build addiction recovery units

to Fresh Start Recovery to build addiction recovery units $2.1 million HomeSpace Society to build units for women and children fleeing violence and for Indigenous families

HomeSpace Society to build units for women and children fleeing violence and for Indigenous families $3.4 million to Horizon Housing Society to build units for women and children fleeing violence

to Horizon Housing Society to build units for women and children fleeing violence $1.9 million to Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research to build accessible housing for persons with disabilities

to Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research to build accessible housing for persons with disabilities $7 million to Trellis Society for Community Impact to build affordable housing for families

Edmonton

$3.4 million to Veterans' House Canada to build affordable housing for veterans

to Veterans' House Canada to build affordable housing for veterans $14.9 million to Civida to redevelop affordable housing for families

to Civida to redevelop affordable housing for families $4 million to the City of Edmonton's Holyrood project to build supportive housing for women and children fleeing family violence

Other areas

$6.5 million to the Municipality of Jasper to build family and community housing in Jasper

to the Municipality of Jasper to build family and community housing in Jasper $3.2 million to Hope Mission to build a shelter and transitional housing for homeless individuals in Wetaskiwin

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through this combined investment, we are creating more than 410 units of affordable housing for those who need it most in Alberta. Today's announcement reflects our ongoing collaboration with all orders of government to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for all Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Prime Minister Trudeau and our government has taken bold action to ensure access to housing for all Canadians. We are moving forward on bilateral funding agreements with all provinces to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, including in Calgary and Alberta. With funding for more than ten projects in the province, we are helping make affordable housing more accessible Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, including right here in Alberta." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"A warm, safe place to call home is something that we all value. For too many in our communities, this is not the reality, which is why our government is so focussed on expanding housing availability in our province. We are creating opportunities for more Albertans to have the safety and security of their own home." – The Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Provincial Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Affordable housing investments are essential to ensure that every Albertan has a place to call home. This is especially true for people who are in early recovery from addiction, and operators like Fresh Start will ensure they're successful in their long-term recovery and wellness." –The Honourable Nicholas Milliken, Provincial Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"The City of Calgary is proud to be partnered with Alberta's government as we provide housing for those most in need. Funding through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is creating better futures and making life better for Calgarians." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"ASCHA and our members recognize the critical investment needed in affordable housing and is pleased to see the Government of Alberta take this important step. With the majority of Albertans concerned with affordability, and Alberta's economic future, they will be relieved to see more affordable housing solutions coming to their communities." – Arlene Adamson, President, Alberta Seniors & Community Housing Association (ASCHA)

"At Fresh Start Recovery, we are grateful to be partnered with Alberta's government in providing post-treatment housing. This support makes a positive impact on the lives of those in recovery, and sets a new standard of care for those in need." – Bruce Holstead, Executive Director, Fresh Start Recovery Centre

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need



A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019 . The agreement will invest $678 million – $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta – to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .

and the Government of Alberta was signed on . The agreement will invest – from the Government of and from the Government of Alberta – to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in . The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) is part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 – an increase of more than 40 per cent.

AHPP is cost-matched through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

In December 2022 , Alberta's government launched the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build and renovate more affordable housing units across the province. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve.

, Alberta's government launched the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build and renovate more affordable housing units across the province. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve. The first round of funding for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program closed January 11, 2023 . The program will open again to applications this spring.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

