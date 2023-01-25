CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Jeremy Nixon Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, the Honourable Tanya Fir, Parliamentary Secretary for Status of Women, Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, and Sue Tomney, Chief Executive Officer for YW Calgary announced a combined government investment of over $22 million to provide women and children fleeing violence a safe haven in Calgary.

The redevelopment of the YW Sheriff King Home site and the construction of new affordable housing, co-located with the shelter, in the community of Inglewood, close to downtown Calgary, will help meet the specific needs of residents regarding safety, security, and healing.

The project includes a new affordable housing facility with 21, two-and-three-bedroom apartments that can accommodate 90-100 residents. Amenities available to residents will include multi-purpose spaces and access to all YW programs and services. Located on the same site will be the redevelopment and expansion of the Sheriff King Home crisis shelter from 44 to 80 beds, incorporating a trauma-informed design that promotes calm, safety, comfort, dignity, empowerment, health, and healing. Shelter residents will enjoy similar spaces as the affordable housing residents as well as licensed childcare for children living in the shelter, a communal kitchen, laundry facilities, and a pet room.

Funding for this project includes:

$17.5 million from the Government of Canada , with $10.4 million being provided through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) for the emergency shelter and $7.1 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the affordable supportive housing project

$2.4 million from the Government of Alberta for affordable housing

$2.37 million from the City of Calgary

The YWCA will own and operate both the Sheriff King Home crisis shelter and the affordable housing.

The Government of Canada is advancing efforts to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors as well as their families. The recently announced National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a commitment of federal/provincial/territorial governments to work together towards a Canada free from gender-based violence.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are investing $17.5 million to support women and children fleeing domestic violence in Calgary by creating secure, supportive homes, that provide the opportunity for healing and a fresh start. These new investments are a powerful example of how the National Housing Strategy is making a real difference in the lives of survivors of domestic violence by providing them with a safe and stable environment to call home." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

I am proud to announce funding for the YW Sheriff King Redevelopment project, a crucial initiative aimed at improving affordable housing for women and children in Calgary. This funding is in line with the National Housing Strategy's mission to build thriving communities by supporting the most vulnerable members of society. Our Government remains committed to providing safe and affordable housing options that allow families to build a successful future." - George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Domestic violence impacts women and children throughout the province, which is why our government has taken steps to be a leader in providing support for those fleeing abuse. It is important to ensure supports such as affordable housing are available. YW Calgary's focus and hard work has been critical in helping survivors of abuse rebuild hope for their future." – The Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

Women facing abuse need to know that when they need help, it will be there. By providing more affordable housing for survivors of violence, we are demonstrating a focus on caring for women and children facing difficult challenges that no one should ever have to face. Affordable housing is a central support that is needed to help those fleeing abuse to begin creating a life free from violence." – The Honourable Tanya Fir, Parliamentary Secretary for Status of Women

"These new homes, alongside new emergency shelter beds funded by our partners, will be life-saving and life-changing for women and children fleeing abuse. With one in five Calgary families in need of safe, supportive and affordable housing, this funding is a critical investment towards addressing urgent demands. I'm encouraged to see all orders of government collaborate to deliver new supportive housing apartments." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"In Calgary, there is simply not enough safe, appropriate and affordable housing that allows women to regain their independence. This new affordable housing facility will provide 21 two and three-bedroom units for women and children as well as offer access to YW's continuum of programs and services, including counselling, parenting programs and domestic violence outreach.." – Sue Tomney, CEO YWCA Calgary

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is a $2.5 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

The Government of Canada's 2022 budget announced an additional investment of $1.5 billion for a third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). This new funding will create up to 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused projects. This brings the total investment in RHI to $4 billion, which will yield nearly 15,000 homes in total for people who need them most in this country.

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Budget 2021 provided a significant investment of $601.3 million over five years to address gender-based violence, including $30 million for crisis hotlines to support the urgent needs to Canadians to prevent the escalation of gender-based violence.

Building on this investment, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the recently launched National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

Since April 2020, Women and Gender Equality Canada has invested over $250 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including 138 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

About YW Calgary:

YW Calgary continues to focus on enhancing women's safety and well-being while advocating for equity, prosperity and inclusion for all within our community and beyond. Together with our donors, government, and other social agencies, we provide crisis and transitional shelter, affordable housing, counselling, parenting supports, childcare, language and economic prosperity programs that help women and their families to thrive in a safe and equitable community.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

