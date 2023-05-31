REGINA, SK, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced a $12 million investment through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream that will fund 50 new homes for Indigenous people across southern Saskatchewan.

The new homes are part of 3 separate projects across southern Saskatchewan, which includes the building of 40 new homes in Pasqua First Nation for seniors and those at risk of homelessness, and 10 homes in the Piapot First Nation, creating 3 and 4 bedroom homes for families.

The funding breakdown provided for these projects is as follows:

$9,117,632 to build 40 units in two separate projects in the Pasqua First Nation

to build 40 units in two separate projects in the $2,900,000 to build 10 units in the Piapot First Nation

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These new homes in Pasqua First Nation and Piapot First Nation will ensure families have access to safe, affordable housing in their own communities. These projects not only deliver more housing opportunities, they also support the social and economic well-being of the entire community. Through our government's National Housing Strategy, we are working with Indigenous partners to ensure Indigenous peoples have access to housing that meets their needs." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

