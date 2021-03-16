Canada Strengthens Energy Partnership with Germany

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is one of over 120 countries committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This commitment is critical to maintaining our competitiveness and ability to create and sustain good, middle class jobs as we build back better from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Minister Peter Altmaier, Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, today entered into an energy partnership, establishing a formal collaboration in a broad range of shared energy priorities aimed at facilitating private sector engagement, and trade and investment opportunities.

Announced on the margins of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, the partnership positions Canada as a clean energy partner of choice for Germany, notably for hydrogen, critical minerals and liquefied natural gas.

Canada and Germany will establish a High-Level Steering Committee, co-chaired at the Deputy Minister-level, to foster the energy transformation through exchanges on policy, best practices and technologies as well as through cooperative activities and projects focused on:

energy policy, planning and regulations;

resilient electricity systems that can integrate high levels of renewables;

energy efficiency;

sector coupling and low-carbon fuels; and

innovation and applied research.

The partnership underscores the importance of strategic partnerships between the two countries, including Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

As part of the dialogue, Minister O'Regan also participated in a panel where he highlighted the strong interests between the two countries, as well as with other European nations, and emphasized the trust that Germany has already put in Canadian know-how and technology. Canada and Germany's ambitious climate plans and national hydrogen strategies highlight the commitment taken by both to work toward a clean energy future.

Energy transformation is a key element to help us achieve our climate goals. As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, and the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada , Canada is a willing and active partner on the international stage and remains committed to working with global partners to transition to an inclusive, net-zero future.

"No democracy in the world has the wealth of natural resources that Canada does. New international energy relationships, like this one with Germany, will help us lower global emissions. Canada and Germany are both committed to phasing out coal, ramping up hydrogen production and a price on pollution. We're focused on net zero by 2050, an economy that continues to create good jobs and a low-emissions future that leaves no worker behind."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Germany and Canada are both committed to an ambitious energy transition and reaching climate neutrality by 2050. We share similar goals and challenges: We will both phase out coal, ramp up hydrogen production and usage, implement a national carbon price and speed up energy efficiency over the coming years. An energy partnership between our two countries will help us to jointly find solutions for the challenges and to tap into the enormous economic opportunities. Especially with respect to hydrogen, I am confident that we will quickly see concrete bilateral cooperation projects, as Canada and Germany have very complementary goals and assets in this area."



Peter Altmaier

Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy

