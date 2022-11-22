CANADA SOCCER, CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE ADD PARTNER IN MAPLE LODGE FARMS

Maple Lodge Farms named Official Food Protein Partner in new multi-year deal

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League today announced a new major partnership, making Maple Lodge Farms the Official Food Protein Partner of Canada Soccer's National Teams and the country's Tier 1 professional men's soccer league.

The multi-year partnership was negotiated by Canadian Soccer Business.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Canada Soccer to support Canadian athletes from youth development to the highest levels of national and international competitions," said Fred Marques, Chief Operating Officer at Maple Lodge Farms. "As a family-owned company and Canada's largest independently owned poultry processor, we're proud to help fuel Canada's elite soccer players and their fans, just as we've helped fuel Canadian families with high-quality chicken products for over six decades."

The new partnership will see Maple Lodge Farms engaging with families of all kinds throughout the Canadian soccer community, by supporting Canada Soccer's Active Start Soccer Fests program and offering family photos at select CPL matches, as well as through contests and giveaways. Canadian soccer fans will also have a chance to sample Maple Lodge Farms products on-site at select Canada Soccer and CPL matches.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Maple Lodge Farms and appreciative of their support of our Canada Soccer National Teams and Active Start Soccer Fests program," added Earl Cochrane, General Secretary, Canada Soccer. "As the leading grassroots and youth development soccer program in our country, Active Start Soccer Fests have connected with more than four million Canadians nationwide, and this investment is critical to continue building on our success at the community level and to support our future stars."

As the new presenting partner of the CPL Player of the Week, Maple Lodge Farms will play a role in highlighting and celebrating the best individual performances in the CPL on the league's digital and social channels. CPL fans will also be celebrated by Maple Lodge Farms, who also will be the presenting sponsor of the "ULTIMATE Fan" honour, a monthly recognition that highlights the most devoted fans of each CPL team.

"We can't wait to celebrate the CPL's ULTIMATE fans," said Shalik Amanulla, Brand Manager at Maple Lodge Farms. "Our line of ULTIMATE products, including Chicken Sticks and Chicken Sausages - made with simple, real ingredients - are the perfect snack for fans to enjoy while cheering on Canadian soccer players across the country from stadium seats to backyard BBQ's."

"We are thrilled to announce Maple Lodge Farms as the Official Food Protein Partner of the Canadian Premier League, adding another multi-year deal to our growing roster of partners," said Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League and CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "As a league we know that family is at the heart of sport, and we strive to provide accessible, welcoming, family-friendly environments at all our events. We appreciate Maple Lodge Farms' commitment to making that goal a reality, while also doing its part in spotlighting the players and fans who make this league what it is."

About Maple Lodge Farms

Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) is Canada's largest independent, family-owned poultry processor, supplying wholesome, nutritious chicken to Canadian families since 1955. Based in Brampton, Ontario, with additional operations in Mississauga, ON, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, MLF offers a full lineup of chicken products, including fresh and seasoned chicken cuts, frozen boxed meats, chicken bacon, deli meats, and wieners. Learn more at maplelodgefarms.com or by visiting the brand's Instagram ( @maplelodgefarms ), Facebook ( @MapleLodgeFarms ), Twitter ( @MapleLodgeFarms ) and Youtube channels ( Maple Lodge Farms ).

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About Canadian Premier League

Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic professional men's soccer league, completed its fourth season in 2022, and competes in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned series of competitions. Playing in world-class and unique venues, and partnering with strong community-led ownership groups, the CPL brings top tier professional soccer to eight communities coast-to-coast. The CPL will expand to nine markets in 2023 with a team in Langley, B.C., and to grow to 12 teams by 2025. For updates and more information, please go to CanPL.ca.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer's core assets including the Qatar 2022-bound Men's National Team, the Olympic Champion Women's National Team, the Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada.

