Canada Should Immediately Stop All Military Sales to and Condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for Unprovoked Attacks

French President Macron and US Presidential candidate and former Vice-President Biden have slammed Turkey's bellicose actions and statements in the region, calling for its immediate withdrawal.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 27, Azerbaijan, with Turkey's support, launched yet another offensive on Artsakh, along the entire line of contact. The Canadian Government should immediately condemn both parties for these attacks and halt all sales of military equipment. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Global Affairs, François Champagne should unequivocally condemn these aggressions and consider the abhorrent crimes and violations of international law committed by Azerbaijan with the help of Turkey. The Armenian National Committee of Canada and the entire Armenian-Canadian community demand Canada to condemn this outright aggression and an immediate cease to all arms exports to Turkey.

The full-scale offensive attacks by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia are now its fourth day. Targeting of peaceful regions and civilians and shelling major cities and towns are a cause for international condemnation. For the past few years now, Canada and the international community have refrained from using the proper language to condemn Azerbaijan's aggression, emboldening it to push forward with renewed attacks during a global pandemic.

In the past few days, reports have demonstrated with overwhelming evidence that Azerbaijan uses the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 attack drones, the very same drones equipped with the Canadian manufactured target acquisition sensors, made by L3Harris/WESCAM. According to official reports, civilian and military casualties are mounting, and Azerbaijan's aggression has caused significant destruction of civilian infrastructure, including basic humanitarian supplies, due in part to the use of Canadian enhanced drones.

The Armenian-Canadian community is demanding that the Canadian Government:

1) Condemn Azerbaijan's and Turkey's unprovoked aggression,

2) Demand Turkey's immediate withdrawal from the conflict, and

3) Immediately halt all Canadian military aid to Turkey, who's on record providing Azerbaijan with UAVs equipped with Canadian manufactured target acquisition avionics.

